Sheriff’s Office Annual Chili Cook-Off raised $1,000 for Relay for Life

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office employees and Sheriff Bobby Schultz came together to host the 11th Annual Chili Cook-Off on February 19.

The winning cooks were Lindsey Lander who won the competition and Jeannie Pfannschmidt placed second.

Everyone enjoyed a fun pie in the face contest at this year’s Cook-Off. Money collection jars were set up with Sheriff Schultz, Lt. Holley, Lt. Anderson and Captain Douglas’ names. The jar that raised the most money got a pie in the face. Lt. Anderson was the unlucky winner. Sheriff Schultz got the honor of putting the pie in Lt. Anderson’s face.

Needless to say a fun time was had by all and $1,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The Relay for Life of the Tri-Counties will be held on May 1, 2020.