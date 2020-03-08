Suwannee River Fair Dog Show lots of fun for young Gilchrist 4-H dog owners

Share !



Saturday was a day filled with a great deal of obedience, agility, and showmanship at the annual Suwannee River Fair Dog Show.

The annual Dog Show had lots of entries this year with some twelve students participating in the event.

The Obedience part of the show had three winners in the Basic Category, they were Cameron Colbert who took first place, Chevy Jones who won second place and Lynsey Bachle placed third. The Basic Category is based on those who are just beginning to show dogs.

In the Sub-Novice part of the Obedience show Kelsey McLam took first place, Evie Meeks won second place and Noah Clanton came in third.

Alaura Brown won the Beginner Novice Category in Obedience.

The Agility winners in the Basic Category were first place Chevy Jones, second place Cameron Colbert, and third place Nolan Meeks.

In the Sub Novice Category of the Agility show, the winners were first place Liam Meeks, second place Evie Meeks and third place Anna Jane Meeks.

The Agility Novice winner was Natalie Moxley. The Agility Advanced winner was Noah Clanton, Alaura Brown came in second place and Abigail Clanton placed third.

Chevy Jones won the Rally in the Basic Category, followed by Cameron Colbert who placed second and Lynsey Bachle who came in third.

In the Rally portion of the show in the Novice Category Natalie Moxley placed first, Noah Clanton placed second and Abigail Clanton came in third. Alaura Brown was first in the Intermediate Category.

Showmanship winners included in the Basic Category Cameron Colbert in first place, Chevy Jones in second place, and in third place Lynsey Bachle.

The three winners in the Showmanship Novice Category were first place Natalie Moxley, second place Kelsey McLam and third place Liam Meeks. Alaura Brown won in the Excellent Category in Showmanship.

The high point winners were Primary Evie Meeks, Junior Alaura Brown and Senior Noah Clanton.

The big awards of the day went to two Gilchrist County entries. Handler Alaura Brown earned Overall High Points Award and the High Points Jr. Division Exhibitor Dog Team. Chevy Jones and her dog Dink won the Versatility Award.

The Dog Show Superintendent is Becky Bussard and Bill Martin of Martin’s Orthodontics was the show sponsor.

