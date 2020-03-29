Suwannee River Fair sells 376 Market Animals

Share !



The annual fair sale was held last Wednesday following a busy three weeks of SRF events.

Grand Champion Swine exhibited by Caroline Martin of Trenton Middle FFA had a sale weight of 280 pounds. The hog sold for $27.00 a pound and the buyers were: Long’s Fencing, Robbie and Tracy Lee, Gene and Darlene Higginbotham, Sanchez Farms, Mike and Jill Thomas, Mark and Sherry Hatch, Jody and Traci Stephenson, Michael Osteen Attorney, Melvin and Laci Corbin, Barbie and Daryl Higginbotham, Cheek’s Drugs, Sun Stop- Trenton, Judge Sheree Lancaster, Steph Sells The South–United Country Real Estate, Keeler Roofing, Jerry and Virginia Martin, Jerry Martin, Drummond Community Bank-Trenton, Mary Ann Folsom, Brad Smith-United Country Real Estate, Wyatt Higginbotham, Troy Smith Construction, JR Trimm-United Country Real Estate, Trimm Auctions, REPJHB Inc., Brent Barris, Trenton Floral, The Group Message, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Grand Champion Fat Steer exhibited by Alaina Brown of Trenton Sr FFA had a sale weight of 1242 pounds. The steer sold for $13.25 a pound and the buyers were: Kevin Stutts Welding, R&L Metals, Chiefland Farm Supply, Kalyn and Kendal Gay, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Grand Champion Feeder Steer exhibited by Emma Munn of Chiefland Jr FFA had a sale weight of 815 pounds. The steer sold for $7.00 a pound and the buyers were: Tillis Farms, HT Cattle, Scott and Melissa Mills, Central Florida Electric Coop., Usher Land & Timber, Smith Law Firm, Drummond Community Bank, NAPA Auto Parts, Baynard Law, Chiefland Farm Supply, Big Bend Chevrolet Buick, Southern Steps, Paige Brookins, Levy School Board, Drummond Realty, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Grand Champion Wether Goat exhibited by Jaidyn Wilkerson of Old Town Natives 4H Club had a sale weight of 100 pounds. The goat sold for $31.25 a pound and the buyers were: Old Town Boer Goats, Long Fencing, Knothole Timber, Chuck Farmer-Dixie School Board, Robbie and Tracy Lee, Gene and Darlene Higginbotham, Jones Masonry, Mike and Jill Thomas, Sun Stop-Cross City, Land’s Palm Trees, W. C. Mills, Drummond Community Bank, Carson and Brennan Cordery, Dewayne and Bobbie Jo Burke, Troy Smith Construction, Steve and Brenda Moore, Jim and Helen Davis, ABT Trusses, Live-Well Homes, Melissa Myers–Ference Insurance Agency, Dawain and Marcie Byrd, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Home Grown Grand Champion Fat Steer and Reserve Champion Fat Steer exhibited by Rieley Beauchamp of Chiefland Sr FFA had a sale weight of 1271 pounds. The steer sold for $8.50 a pound and the buyers were: Usher Land & Timber, Chiefland Rotary Club, Drummond Community Bank, Scott and Melissa Mills, NAPA Auto Parts, Smith Law Firm, Big Bend Chevrolet Buick, Chiefland Farm Supply, Suwannee Valley Vet, Paige Brookins, Levy School Board, Complete Sleep & Furnishings, Hick’s Seal Coating, Beauchamp & Edwards CPA, Gulf Forestry, Bird Insurance Group, Ebenezer Baptist Church Youth Supporters, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Home Grown Grand Champion Feeder Steer exhibited by Ryleigh Locke of Chiefland Middle FFA had a sale weight of 684 pounds. The steer sold for $5.00 a pound and the buyers were: HT Cattle, Sanchez Farms, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Reserve Champion Swine exhibited by Hagen Etheridge of Williston Middle FFA had a sale weight of 275 pounds. The pig sold for $20.00 a pound and the buyers were: Chason Peck, Florida Concrete, Kelly Jerrels, Stephen Thomas Memorial, Jeff Phillips, Colby and Baylee Etheridge, Lint Jerrels, Gainesville Roofing, Nature Coast Financial, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Reserve Champion Feeder Steer exhibited by Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4H Club had a sale weight of 800 pounds. The steer sold for $8.50 a pound and the buyers were: Melissa Myers–Ference Insurance Agency, Fila Perez AI Services, Mathers Construction Service LLC, Genesis Carpet Sales Inc., Norfleet Cattle Company, Burger Spot, Pro Services of N FL, Gina Geiger, Gilchrist School Board, Trimm Auction Services, Scottie Hodge Trucking LLC, The Print Shop of Chiefland, Wilson Gas, Judge Sheree & Howell Lancaster, Chris Marlo–Light Tower Baseball Training, Ben Colson, Farm Bureau, North Florida Peanut, Steph Sells the South–United Country Real Estate, Arrington Camper Rentals, Central Florida Electric Coop., Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Watson Funeral Home, Gilchrist County Boosters, Adam Elliott, Duke Energy Solar Plant, Gilchrist Soil & Water, Alan Mikell, Darrell Smith-Gilchrist Commission Candidate, 83 Farms, Palms Medical Group-Dr. Bruce Thomas, Smith Farms of Bell, IS Ranch, Trenton Ace Hardware, Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management, NAPA Auto Parts, Big Bend Chevrolet Buick, James T. Browning-Levy Judge, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Reserve Champion Wether Goat exhibited by Alaina Blair of County Line 4H Club had a sale weight of 95 pounds. The goat sold for $20.00 a pound and the buyers were: ADT Farms of Florida, Gilchrist County Boosters, Akins BBQ, Santa Fe Ford, Steph Sells the South–United Country Real Estate, Judge Sheree Lancaster, Palms Medical Group-Dr. Bruce Thomas, Grins & Giggles Pediatric Dentistry, Publix and Jason Holifield.

Home Grown Reserve Champion Fat Steer exhibited by Briar Mitchell of Trenton Sr FFA had a sale weight of 1407 pounds. The steer sold for $3.00 a pound and the buyers were: Troy Smith Construction, Ben Colson-Farm Bureau, Chris Torrence Electric, Green Construction & Development, Palms Medical Group-Dr. Bruce Thomas, Central Florida Electric Coop., North Florida Livestock Market, Reed’s Metals, Brad Smith-United Country Real Estate, Southeast Seed, Inc., Publix and Jason Holifield.

Home Grown Reserve Champion Feeder Steer exhibited by Joel (JP) Hodge of Lil Farmers 4H Club had a sale weight of 776 pounds. The steer sold for $5.20 a pound. The buyers were: Jimmie Hodge-Jimmie’s Lawn, Shamrock Timber, Kickin Cowboy BBQ Sauce, Billy and Corliss Smith, Capital City Bank–Chiefland, Ben Colson-Farm Bureau, Castaway Feeders, United County Real Estate–Brad Smith, Scottie and Natalie Hodge, Bobby Schultz-Gilchrist Sheriff, Publix and Jason Holifield.