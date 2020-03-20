Tigers’ baseball improves to 4-4

Share !



The Trenton Tiger baseball team improved their overall record to 4-4 as they defeated the Panthers in Newberry 7-2 on Friday. This was the Tigers fourth straight victory after dropping four straight games opening their season at 0-4.

The Tigers’ Trent Becker went the distance as he earned the win allowing 1 hit, 2 runs, and a walk as he struck out 8 batters. The senior left-hander also got 1 hit in this District victory.

The Tigers at the plate were led by Jacob Guthrie as the junior had 3 hits, 2 RBI’s, scored 3 runs and had 3 stolen bases. Jaken Hafner had a hit and 1 RBI. Ty Adkins scored a run, Wyatt Langford scored 2 runs and Garrett Mullins had a hit and 2 RBIs for the Tigers. The Tigers had 8 hits and 6 RBIs in this District 7-1A victory.

