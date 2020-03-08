Tigers softball at #1 in 1A State Poll

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Last week was another good week for Trenton softball. The Tigers had 3 games, including two district contests. Trenton traveled to Newberry on Monday night and gave Savannah Capps the start on the mound. Capps, a junior, had not pitched in high school since 2018, but did a good job against Newberry. She pitched 3 innings, gave up 3 hits, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts and 3 earned runs. Trenton trailed Newberry 2-1 going into the second inning but found their timing and scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning and 11 runs in the 3rd inning. Keelie Zingaro went 3-3 with a double, 5 RBIs, and 2 runs, Zoey Maksimov was 2 for 3, Ryleigh Weeks was 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored and Jordan Douglas was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored. Emily Barras scored 3 runs on the night and Lillian Wilkerson hit a 3 run shot over the left field fence while going 1 for 2 on the night. The Tigers won 19-3 in 3 innings, improving their overall record to 4-0 and their district record to 1-0.

On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Bronson to take on the Eagles in another district match up. Capps again started on the mound for the Tigers and had a really good performance. Capps pitched 2 innings, giving up no hits, no walks, no runs, and got one strikeout. Capps was relieved in the 3rd inning by freshman Makaila Snipes. Snipes got the first hitter to strike out but then gave up two walks followed by two hits and two runs. The Tiger hitters were too much for the Eagle defense. Trenton pounded out 21 hits in 3 innings. Zingaro, Adrian Ingram, and Tatum Duthu all had 3 hits. Zingaro had two doubles and Duthu added a double. Ingram launched a grand slam in the 3rd inning for her first home run of the year. Ingram had been out all year with an illness and made her 2020 debut in a big way. Hallie Bryant, Barras, Wilkerson, Shalyn Parrish and Douglas all had two hits. Maksimov had a double and Bryant scored 5 times. Trenton scored 9 in the first, 5 in the second, and 18 in the 3rd to close it out 32-2. The Tigers improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Friday night the Tigers welcomed the Williston Red Devils. Williston was ranked #9 in 1A and Trenton hoped to continue getting better. Trenton started their ace, Darian Ingram. Ingram had not pitched in almost a week so she was well rested. In the first inning, Williston lead off hitter got on and moved to second with a mishandled ground ball. She was bunted over to third with one out. However, Ingram struck out the 3-hole hitter, walked the 4 hole and struck out the 5 hole to end the inning. That would be the only Red Devil to make it to 3rd base all night. In the 3rd inning, the Red Devils got on with a single and tried to steal second with two outs but Tiger catcher Lillian Wilkerson threw a dart to shortstop Hallie Bryant to tag the runner and end the threat. Ingram pitched 5 innings, giving up one hit and 3 walks, striking out 10, with no runs. Offensively it was a slow night for the Tigers. Bryant and Douglas each had 2 stolen bases and 3 runs scored and Barras had 2 sacrifice bunts. The Tiger hitters only had 5 base knocks on the night, but were able to pick up 8 walks and scored in every inning, winning the game 10-0 in 5 innings. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and faced 4A Dunnellon on Tuesday night at home and 4A Baker County on the road Friday night.

Trenton stayed #1 in the 1A state polls this week but dropped in the Max Preps national ranking from #13 to #14. Come out and support your Tigers.