Trenton FFA Alumni Cake Auction a big success

Sweet cakes were well appreciated at the FFA Alumni Cake Auction on Friday evening at the Trenton High auditorium.

When area auctioneer Daniel Jerrels took the last bid, a total of $6,100 had been raised. The Alumni raise funds each year by holding events like the cake auction to financially support the FFA students. These funds are used when students attend leadership conferences, state and national conventions and more.

FFA members held a cake decorating contest for the event. This year the students drew a cake decorating theme from a hat and that was how their cake was to be decorated. The first place winner was Kearsten Duke who baked and decorated a Dairy cake. Charlee Hines took second place with a pretty Forestry themed cake. Noa Myer and Landon Hamm baked and decorated the third place entry, which was a floriculture cake. Each of the top three winning cake bakers were given a cash prize for their cake entries.

Mothers, grandmothers, aunts and friends of Trenton FFA Alumni all donated cakes. The alumni members are so thankful to the community for supporting this cake auction. Alumni member Ashley Cook said, “This wouldn’t be possible without all the bakers in the county who faithfully bake for us year after year. It takes a village and ours never fails to support these kids.”

The cake auction was a perfect way to end National FFA Week for Trenton Middle and High FFA Chapters.