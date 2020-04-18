April 16, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 20000002CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF MARYANN SOPHIE FRANKLIN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARYANN SOPHIE FRANKLIN, Deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is GILCHRIST Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Fl. 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Scott R. Bugay, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 5207

Citicentre, Suite P600

290 NW 168TH Street

Miami FL 33169

Telephone: (305) 956-9040

Fax: (305) 945-2905

Primary Email: Scott@srblawyers.com

Secondary Email:Angelica@srblawyers.com

BRENDA COLLINS,

Personal Representative

Pub. April 9 and 16, 2020.

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WANDA L ROBERTS OR DAVID E ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 404.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 3 VARGAS WOODS SUBD CONT 5 AC 129/106 PIPELINE EASEMENT 209/413 250/151 256/523 265/337 270/211 274/59 RESTRICTIONS 275/192 UTIL EASEMENT 284/676

Assessed to: BERRY JAMES H

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 782.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: TRACT 1A ROLLING OAKS UNREC SUBD DESC IN MTS & BDS 70/224 103/411-412 264/147 267/637 2005/360 2012/593 201621000517 201621000659

Assessed to: MOORE THERESA R EST

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 342.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 86 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/586 183/273 2009/654

Assessed to: SMITH NOREEN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 336.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 51 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 147/583 196/166 196/167 196/419 196/422 TAX DEED 2004/4069 2005/4938

Assessed to: R.B.N. PROMISE LAND INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 2.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: S/2 OF PRCL 2 DESC IN 270/22 DESC AS COM AT NE/C OF GOVT LT 13 24-9-13 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG E LN OF GOVT LOT 13 S 385 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (PLS 4114) SAID REBAR BEING NE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN S 100.04 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 100.05 FT TO SE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN ALG THE S LN OF SAID PRCL 2 TO EDGE OF TOP BANK OF SUW RIV S 88 DEG W 257.05 FT TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) THENCE RUN ALG TOP BANK OF SUW RIV (UPSTREAM) IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 109 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) LYING N 88 DEG W & 204.06 FT FROM POB THENCE RUN S 88 DEG E 204.06 FT TO POB 74/112 270/20 270/22 281/575 201521001026

Assessed to: JOHNSON & SON LAND

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 341.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 83 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 229/39

Assessed to: ESQUILIN JUANA SANTOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 530.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 38 BLK A COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 122/214-217 129/563 144/246 165/58 185/560 185/561 232/240 232/510 2000/578 2000/4915 2001/109 2003/3591 2004/3592 2005/3841 2005/4622 2010/1230

Assessed to: DALCHAND MIRA D

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 1, 2020:

David Spencer of Gilchrist County School Board, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 has applied for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) application number ERP-041-206043-4. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, and includes 2.3 acres of impervious surface area on a total project area of 8.92 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 16, 2020

_______________