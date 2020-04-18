April 16, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Mary Frances Harrison

Mary Frances Harrison, 82, of Trenton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Frances was a native of Statesboro, GA, and moved to this area from Babson Park, FL in 1977.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Frances retired from the Alachua County School Board as Custodian. She loved planting flowers, watching them grow, listening to gospel music and singing gospel songs.

Frances is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin Harrison, Jr. and great grandson, Braxton Wyatt Harrison.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Julie) Harrison, Mickey Harrison, Terry (Clarice) Harrison, Robert (Rachael) Harrison, Robby Harrison; daughter, Diane (Jeff) Stillson; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held to honor Frances at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Moody celebrating Frances’s life. The family will be observing social distancing and ask there be no large groups. Please honor their wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church in memory of Frances. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala.

