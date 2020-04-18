April 16, 2020 Obituaries

Mary Frances Harrison
Mary Frances Harrison, 82, of Trenton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Frances was a native of Statesboro, GA, and moved to this area from Babson Park, FL in 1977.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Frances retired from the Alachua County School Board as Custodian. She loved planting flowers, watching them grow, listening to gospel music and singing gospel songs.
Frances is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin Harrison, Jr. and great grandson, Braxton Wyatt Harrison.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Julie) Harrison, Mickey Harrison, Terry (Clarice) Harrison, Robert (Rachael) Harrison, Robby Harrison; daughter, Diane (Jeff) Stillson; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held to honor Frances at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Moody celebrating Frances’s life. The family will be observing social distancing and ask there be no large groups. Please honor their wishes during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church in memory of Frances. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala.
Jacqualine Marion Wilson
Jacqualine Marion Wilson of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Tri County Care Center in Chiefland, FL. She was 77 years old. She was born on March 4, 1943 to parents, John and Marion Taylor in Hartford, CT. She had been a resident of Gilchrist County for many years. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother and was a longtime member of Bell Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Ray Wilson; her children, Robyn Bourbonnais of Holiday, FL, Eric (Jennifer) Bourbonnais of CA, Robert (Gwyn) Wilson of Bell, FL and Kenyon (Verna) Wilson of Wilcox, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Wilson was held on Saturday, April 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Siloam Cemetery in Lake City, FL with Pastor Paul Watson and Pastor Derick Lee officiating.
Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.
