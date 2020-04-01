April 2, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000042

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MAROON PLAINS TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH M. JENKINS A/K/A LEAH JENKINS A/K/A LEAH WISNISKI A/K/A LEAH M. WISNISKI, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on February 24, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF GILCHRIST, STATE OF FLORIDA. COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, 330.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFORESAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 06 SECONDS WEST, 330.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and commonly known as: 6949 SW 20 ST, BELL, FL 32619; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on May 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 19th day of March, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 26 and April 2, 2020

Notice of New Antenna Structure Registration for the Construction of New Self-Support/Lattice Tower. Tarpon Towers II, LLC has applied for an Antenna Structure Registration for the construction of a new 360-foot self-support/lattice tower. The tower will be lit with a dual-medium red lighting system, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The tower is located at SW 47th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida. Interested persons may review the application online at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the Form 854 File Number A1161601. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review Online. Instructions for making such filing can be found online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental request. The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is FCC Request for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

Todd Bowman

Vice President

Site Administration and Acquisition

TARPON TOWERS II, LLC

Pub. April 2, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of WULFYS located at 203 NW 1ST STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name as a RESTAURANT with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 2nd day of April, 2020.

Signed: Michael Wulf, Owner.

Pub. April 2, 2020

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on February 27, 2020:

(Name and address of applicant) Alex Nicholson 3906 Aloha Ln. Bonita Springs, FL 34134 permit# WOD-041-236383-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 11, Township 7S South, Range 14E East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 11 acres for a floating dock system known as Nicholson Residence. The receiving water body is Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by

Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-

1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Pub. April 2, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-0008

In Re: Estate of LEOLA BAILEY PADGETT,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LEOLA BAILEY PADGETT, deceased, whose date of death was February 20, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Deborah L. Kachman

128 Santa Monica Avenue

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2009 TOYOTA COROLLA, VIN #JTDBL40E299035635 will be sold at Public Auction on APRIL 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. April 2, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; Petition to Vacate and Close SW 2nd Place between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue

4:30 p.m. CONTINUED: SUP 2020-04; A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040.

4:45 p.m. CONTINUED: SUP 2020-05; A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr., and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Trustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Supported Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. April 2, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-00011

In Re: Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE HALL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL WAYNE HALL, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Scott Hall

2448 Cass Lake Road

Keego Harbor, MI 48320

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-9

In Re: Estate of RUTH FRY WILKERSON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RUTH FRY WILKERSON deceased, whose date of death was November 29, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the co-personal representatives and the co-personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-7800

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

Co-Personal Representatives:

Council Douglas, Jr. and

Janice Douglas

3460 NE CR 138

High Springs, Florida 32643

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

