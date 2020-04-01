April 2, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Marjorie “Margie” Smith York Durall

Margie Durall, 72, of Chiefland passed away Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at the Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton.

Margie was born in Three Rivers, MI to Arthur and Alice Hendrick. Margie moved to Chiefland in 1970 after marrying WW2 hero, Raymond Alfred Smith. Together they operated several gas stations in Chiefland including the original Dixie Station on Highway 19 next to Napa Auto Parts. Margie had her first son Raymond “Todd” Smith during this time. In 1975 Raymond Smith passed away unexpectedly and Margie was left by herself to run the station and care for three-year-old Todd. She later married Navy veteran, Raymond Gordon York who relocated from California to help her with the gas station operations. In 1977 Margie gave birth to Raymond Andrew York. After divorcing Raymond York in 1982 Margie raised her two sons nearly single handily, working seven days a week from before the sun came up until after it went down. She was the toughest, hardest working woman most folks ever knew. In 1987 Margie married Albert William Durall and they lived a loving life together until his passing in 2014. Margie performed different types of work throughout her life from managing service stations, working at A.D. Andrews Tree nursery and helping Albert paint cars for Wheel Town. The one thing that was consistent in her life was she worked hard and took care of her family. She broke multiple bones in her life, had many surgeries and survived cancer for over 25 years. Margie, a Christian, lived a full life and is now at rest.

Margie is survived by her two sons, Raymond Todd Smith, U.S. Army veteran of Chiefland and Raymond Andrew York, USMC veteran of Groveland; brothers, Ed Hendrick, Hank Hendrick and Don Hendrick; grandsons, Christian Smith, Drew Smith, Cody Smith, Jonas York, Sawyer York, USMC Active duty; granddaughter, Brittney Skye and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Margie is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, (352) 493-4777.

_______________

Wilton Eugene Jenkins, Sr.

and Sylvia Hinson Jenkins

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilton and Sylvia.

Mr. Jenkins was born November 7, 1942 and passed away on January 30, 2020. Mrs. Jenkins was born April 22, 1938 and passed away March 31, 2020.

The Jenkins, residents of Trenton since 1982, were known to many as the owners of Jenkins FRM Feed Stores located in Trenton, Cross City, and Chiefland.

They are survived by one son, Gene (Kim); grandson, Eugene (Annie); four great-grandchildren; brother, Sammie Jenkins (Ginger); sisters, Carolyn Surrency, Paulette Berg, and Julie Riley.

Due to the Corona Virus and for the health and safety of family and friends, a celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.

_______________

Clyde McCray

Clyde McCray, age 83, of Old Town, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born on October 21, 1936 to Tandy and Lucindy McCray in Whitesburg, KY and had made Old Town his home since coming from Hudson, FL in 1988. He was a retired concrete contractor. Mr. McCray was a Mason at St. Johns Lodge #20 in Columbus, IN and was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Old Town.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Rachel E. McCray. He is survived by many family members and friends.

A graveside service for Mr. McCray was held on Wednesday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dewayne Knight officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Robert Aiken “Sully” Sullivan

Robert Aiken “Sully” Sullivan, 92, of Trenton, passed away on March 26th.

He was born February 10, 1928 in Miami, FL to the late Margaret C. and Thomas Owen Sullivan.

He was a General Contractor in Broward County, FL building high rises for many years. In the 1970’s, as a home away from home, he purchased a cattle ranch (Kimbo Farms) in Trenton. After semi-retiring in the 1980’s, he returned to Trenton and made it his home. He started many businesses in his life including: Sugar Hill Ostrich Ranch/Aviary, Tri-County Metals, Metal Roofing of Ocala, Sully’s Automotive, Sully’s Steakhouse, and Metal Roofing Mfg. & Supplies of Valdosta, where at age 90 made the daily commute to Valdosta, GA to oversee his business. He retired in December of 2018.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Robert W. Sullivan, Sr.; brothers, Joe and Harry Sullivan and sister, Carol Wolfe.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Albert) Uhler of Finksburg, MD; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sullivan of Trenton; grandchildren, Ian (Claire) Bamman of Seattle, WA, Robert W. Sullivan, Jr. of Newberry, Albert (Kristin) Uhler, Jr. of Upperco, MD, Joshua (Kelly) Sullivan of Palm Bay, FL, Kerry (Mark) Rosier of Westminster, MD; sister, Peggy Osteen of Melbourne, FL; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

_______________