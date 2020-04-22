April 23, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WANDA L ROBERTS OR DAVID E ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 404.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 3 VARGAS WOODS SUBD CONT 5 AC 129/106 PIPELINE EASEMENT 209/413 250/151 256/523 265/337 270/211 274/59 RESTRICTIONS 275/192 UTIL EASEMENT 284/676

Assessed to: BERRY JAMES H

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 782.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: TRACT 1A ROLLING OAKS UNREC SUBD DESC IN MTS & BDS 70/224 103/411-412 264/147 267/637 2005/360 2012/593 201621000517 201621000659

Assessed to: MOORE THERESA R EST

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 342.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 86 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/586 183/273 2009/654

Assessed to: SMITH NOREEN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 336.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 51 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 147/583 196/166 196/167 196/419 196/422 TAX DEED 2004/4069 2005/4938

Assessed to: R.B.N. PROMISE LAND INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 2.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: S/2 OF PRCL 2 DESC IN 270/22 DESC AS COM AT NE/C OF GOVT LT 13 24-9-13 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG E LN OF GOVT LOT 13 S 385 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (PLS 4114) SAID REBAR BEING NE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN S 100.04 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 100.05 FT TO SE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN ALG THE S LN OF SAID PRCL 2 TO EDGE OF TOP BANK OF SUW RIV S 88 DEG W 257.05 FT TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) THENCE RUN ALG TOP BANK OF SUW RIV (UPSTREAM) IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 109 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) LYING N 88 DEG W & 204.06 FT FROM POB THENCE RUN S 88 DEG E 204.06 FT TO POB 74/112 270/20 270/22 281/575 201521001026

Assessed to: JOHNSON & SON LAND

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 341.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 83 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 229/39

Assessed to: ESQUILIN JUANA SANTOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 530.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 38 BLK A COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 122/214-217 129/563 144/246 165/58 185/560 185/561 232/240 232/510 2000/578 2000/4915 2001/109 2003/3591 2004/3592 2005/3841 2005/4622 2010/1230

Assessed to: DALCHAND MIRA D

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on May 07, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2005 Chevrolet, VIN #2GCEC13T651187975. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. April 23, 2020

_______________________