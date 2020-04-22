April 23, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Kenneth Charles Carnivale

Kenneth Charles Carnivale, 88, of Trenton passed away April 8, 2020.

Mr. Carnivale was born August 22, 1931 in Atlantic City, NJ, but had lived in the Trenton area for the last 23 years after moving here from Miami, FL. He had been a Stockroom Supervisor with Eastern Airlines, was a member of Union Baptist Church and he enjoyed a lifetime of fishing.

Mr. Carnivale is survived by his daughter, Pamela Harlan (James) of Bronson, FL; his grandchildren, Christina, Kelly, Caitlin and Courtney; his great-grandchildren, Jenna, Audrey, Colleen, Truett, Scott, Lela and Maverick; his companion, LoyeNell Batten of Trenton and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilna Carnivale and his son, Scott Carnivale.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Carnivale were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 13th at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery outside of Newberry, FL with Rev. Travis Moody officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Frank Warren Crawford

Frank Warren Crawford passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Old Town, Florida at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Josephine Arnold; his brother, Jimmy Crawford; his sister, Carolyn Crawford and his wife, Lois Long Crawford. He is survived by his children; Guy (Michelle) Crawford, Angela (Alton) Land and Mikey Crawford of Old Town and his sister, Gwen (Tim) Gray of Sanderson, FL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Frank served in the Army National Guard as a Platoon Sergeant for six years and retired from a lifelong career in road construction. He served on the Board of Directors for the Chiefland Golf and Country Club and was a member New Prospect Baptist Church.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jason Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Frank’s memory to New Prospect Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________