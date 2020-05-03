April 30, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Louise Alexander Cason

Louise Alexander Cason, 79, of Chiefland passed away April 24, 2020.

Mrs. Cason was born October 1, 1940 to the late Otis and Elizabeth Alexander in Marshall, TX, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 1957 after moving here from Beeville, TX. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland. In her spare time she enjoyed playing the piano and organ, crocheting and playing with Dolittle.

Mrs. Cason is survived by her husband, Leo Cason; her son, Donnie Cason of Chiefland; her daughters, Patricia Renfroe of Chiefland and Theresa Cason of Newberry; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cason were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Rev. Kris Mullis officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland. The family received friends at the funeral home 30 minutes before the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Shannon Renee Crews

In Loving Memory of Shannon Renee Crews; daughter of Eva J. and Jessie Crews; little sister of Stan and Terrell Crews; beloved mother of her children, Audry Rea Evans and Alexander Underwood.

Born on September 16, 1964 and passed from this life at 4:48 p.m. on “Good Friday”, April 10, 2020 in Live Oak, Florida. Aged 55 years, six months and 25 days.

She is preceded by her father and brother. She is survived by her mother, Eva J.; her brother, Stan and his wife Michelle; her children, Audry Rea Evans; husband, Carl; son, Alexander Underwood and wife Tyra; four grandchildren, Logan, Corban, Caleb and Abigail.

She is already sorely missed.

_______________

Olif Jane Futch Lindsey

Olif Jane Futch Lindsey, 60, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away April 14, 2020.

Mrs. Lindsey was born December 21, 1959 to her parents, Bill and Mamie Lou Futch in Jena, Florida. She had worked with the Department of Corrections for 30 years, was a graduate of Dixie County High School, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jena. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, boating and traveling with her husband Doug.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her husband of 25 years, Doug Lindsey; her daughters, Melissa Clark (Josh) of Inglis, FL and Deanna Osteen of Cross City; her mother, Mamie Lou Futch of Rocky Creek; her brother, Bill Jess Futch, Jr. of Rocky Creek; her sisters, Delores Corbin (Jimmy) of Mayo, FL, Linda Hicks of Rocky Creek, Barbara Allen of Pensacola, FL, Sang Cranford (Keith) of Branford, FL, Renee Hoffman (Danny) of Steinhatchee, Shelly Ross of Rocky Creek and Flossie Riels of Cross City; her grandchildren, Kimber, Jodi, Brooke, Jacob, Mia Jane, Laynee, Taylee and Baylee; a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Jess Futch, Sr.; her sister, Billy Jo Futch; her nephew, Logan Hicks and her brother-in-laws, Leon Hicks and Dennis Allen.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lindsey were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Vaught officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Augustus “Gus” Clary Terry, Jr.

Mr. Augustus “Gus” Clary Terry, Jr. of Newberry, FL peacefully passed away at home on April 13, 2020.

Mr. Terry was born in Fort White, Florida on July 22, 1940. He was the son of Augustus C. and Mary Edwards Terry.

Mr. Terry honorably served in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant after twenty years of service. Following his retirement he actively enjoyed traveling and hunting across the country. He was passionately dedicated to his family.

Survivors include his son, Charles Ray Terry of Trenton, FL; his daughter, Mary Jane Terry of Fort White, FL; granddaughters, Paige and Conner Terry of Trenton, FL; sisters, Martha (Tim) Bailey and Cheryl Smalley of Washington State; nephews, Adam Bailey of Idaho and David Bailey of Washington State.

_______________

Georgia Gail Whitney

Georgia Gail Whitney, 60, of Gainesville, FL passed away April 22, 2020. Ms. Whitney was born May 13, 1959 in Jacksonville, FL.

Ms. Whitney is survived by her parents, George and Ruth Whitney of Newberry, FL; her brothers, Bill Roland of Newberry, Byde Roland of Trenton, FL, Jimmy Roland of Trenton, Jessie Whitney of Punta Gorda, FL and other extended family members.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________