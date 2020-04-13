April 9, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-0008

In Re: Estate of LEOLA BAILEY PADGETT,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LEOLA BAILEY PADGETT, deceased, whose date of death was February 20, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Deborah L. Kachman

128 Santa Monica Avenue

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-00011

In Re: Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE HALL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL WAYNE HALL, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Scott Hall

2448 Cass Lake Road

Keego Harbor, MI 48320

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2020-CP-9

In Re: Estate of RUTH FRY WILKERSON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RUTH FRY WILKERSON deceased, whose date of death was November 29, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the co-personal representatives and the co-personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: APRIL 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-7800

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

Co-Personal Representatives:

Council Douglas, Jr. and

Janice Douglas

3460 NE CR 138

High Springs, Florida 32643

Pub. April 2 and 9, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 13, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, February 24, 2020

2. January Financial and Expenditure Reports

3. February Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Increase of Asset Threshold

2. Day Care Centers

3. Grading of CEI Proposals re:

Lancaster Paving Project

F. Staff Reports

1. Pubic Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. April 9, 2020

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 20000002CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF MARYANN SOPHIE FRANKLIN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARYANN SOPHIE FRANKLIN, Deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is GILCHRIST Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Fl. 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Scott R. Bugay, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 5207

Citicentre, Suite P600

290 NW 168TH Street

Miami FL 33169

Telephone: (305) 956-9040

Fax: (305) 945-2905

Primary Email: Scott@srblawyers.com

Secondary Email:Angelica@srblawyers.com

BRENDA COLLINS,

Personal Representative

Pub. April 9 and 16, 2020.

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 20, 2020:

Sanders Cannon, PO Box 308, Bell, FL 32619 has submitted an application to modify existing Water Use Permit number 2-041-233928-2, authorizing a replacement 10-inch irrigation well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 8S Range 14E Section 26 in Gilchrist Counties.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 09, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 27, 2020:

Nina Salmi, 6710 NE SR 47, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an application to transfer Water Use Permit, number 2-041-236526-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1358 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 16E, Section 33 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 09, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WANDA L ROBERTS OR DAVID E ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 404.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 3 VARGAS WOODS SUBD CONT 5 AC 129/106 PIPELINE EASEMENT 209/413 250/151 256/523 265/337 270/211 274/59 RESTRICTIONS 275/192 UTIL EASEMENT 284/676

Assessed to: BERRY JAMES H

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 782.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: TRACT 1A ROLLING OAKS UNREC SUBD DESC IN MTS & BDS 70/224 103/411-412 264/147 267/637 2005/360 2012/593 201621000517 201621000659

Assessed to: MOORE THERESA R EST

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 342.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 86 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/586 183/273 2009/654

Assessed to: SMITH NOREEN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 336.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 51 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 147/583 196/166 196/167 196/419 196/422 TAX DEED 2004/4069 2005/4938

Assessed to: R.B.N. PROMISE LAND INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 2.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: S/2 OF PRCL 2 DESC IN 270/22 DESC AS COM AT NE/C OF GOVT LT 13 24-9-13 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG E LN OF GOVT LOT 13 S 385 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (PLS 4114) SAID REBAR BEING NE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN S 100.04 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 100.05 FT TO SE/C OF AFORESAID PRCL 2 THENCE RUN ALG THE S LN OF SAID PRCL 2 TO EDGE OF TOP BANK OF SUW RIV S 88 DEG W 257.05 FT TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) THENCE RUN ALG TOP BANK OF SUW RIV (UPSTREAM) IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 109 FT M/L TO 5/8 IN REBAR (LB 4922) LYING N 88 DEG W & 204.06 FT FROM POB THENCE RUN S 88 DEG E 204.06 FT TO POB 74/112 270/20 270/22 281/575 201521001026

Assessed to: JOHNSON & SON LAND

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTING LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 341.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 83 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 229/39

Assessed to: ESQUILIN JUANA SANTOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

__________________