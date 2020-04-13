April 9, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Austin “Casper” Dewayne Bivens

Austin Dewayne Bivens, “Casper” was born August 27, 1996. On March 29th, at only 23 years young, he sustained a fatal brain injury from a motorcycle accident with no helmet. He passed away April 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County.

He attended Bell Elementary, Middle and High School where he was an active ROTC participant and proud of the promotions he accomplished in his battalion. He was also a Bulldog football player.

Austin was shy and quiet until he got to know you and could be very outspoken around loved ones and close friends. He was extremely loyal. Austin was creative and enjoyed freestyle rap and writing song lyrics, taught himself how to play guitar, and really enjoyed abstract drawing and reading. He had aspirations of becoming a recording artist and recorded his original work in a studio. He enjoyed shooting pool, hanging with friends, the river and riding his motorcycle.

Austin was a free spirit, very open minded and cared deeply for those he loved. In passing, his organs were donated to Save 4 Lives.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Tate Bivens of Trenton, Gary Malcolm Bivens of Trenton, Jerry Shepard of Trenton and Cecilia Worley of Fort White.

He leaves behind grandparents, Sharon Shepard of Trenton, Christine Crislip Bivens of Salisbury, NC, Leslie Bowers of Pensacola, FL and great grandma, Genny Bivens Davis of Trenton. He also leaves behind his grieving parents; Kimberly Dye of Trenton and Ronald Dewayne (Lori) Bivens of Salisbury, NC; siblings, Jodi (Jesse) Bright of Newberry, Keristen Bivens of Newberry, Dustin Bivens of Trenton and Alex Tilley of Salisbury, NC and niece, Noelle Bright of Newberry. Austin will be missed as well by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Austin’s celebration of life will be May 30th at the Newberry American Legion Building starting at 12:00 p.m. All who loved him are welcome.

_______________

Samuel Burton “Burt” Ebanks, Jr.

Samuel Burton “Burt” Ebanks, Jr., 88, of Trenton passed away at Haven Hospice in Chiefland on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in West Bay, Cayman Islands (British Territory) to Samuel, Sr. and Ivyline Parsons Ebanks.

Burt was a US Air Force Veteran, and worked as an electroplater at Aerodex in Miami, FL. He loved to fish and was a skilled wine maker. He enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and playing with his dog “Lucky”.

Burt is survived by his wife, Bertha Cardenas Ebanks of Trenton; sons, Buddy Ebanks and Burton Ebanks; daughter, Anna Marie Day (Jeffrey); step children, Freddie Salcedo and Debbie Frieders; grandchildren, Deanna Day, Nicole Catalano, Andrew Ebanks, Thomas Ebanks, Eric Salcedo, Sarah Salcedo; great-grandchildren, Joseph Catalano, Eric Salcedo, Jayce Rodriguez, Aubreeann Rodriguez; siblings, Mary (John) Puglise, David (Elly) Ebanks and Patricia McKinney.

Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.

_______________

Hazel Clifton Lewis

Hazel Clifton Lewis, 79, of Old Town passed away March 27, 2020.

Mrs. Lewis was born to the late Clifton and Gwendonlyn Jackson on January 21, 1941 in Marion, AL, but she had lived in the Dixie County area since 1975 after moving from Gainesville, FL. She was a member of the McCrabb Baptist Church in Old Town.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her sons, Art Lewis (Paula) and David W. Lewis; her sisters, Francis Dupree and Barbara Jones; her granddaughter, Courtney (Chad) Ellis; her great-granddaughter, Chloe Ellis and other extended family members.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mrs. Lewis at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1st at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East in Gainesville, FL.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Trystan Chad Lord

Trystan Chad Lord, 13 of Old Town passed away March 22, 2020.

Trystan was born September 6, 2006 in Springhill, FL, but had lived in the Old Town area since 2012, after moving here from Brooksville, FL. He attended Ruth Raines Middle School in Cross City and the Old Town Church of Christ. In his spare time he enjoyed playing video games, fishing, water skiing or tubing and pretty much any outdoor activity.

Trystan is survived by his mother, Kristi Lord; his father, Chad Lord; his brothers, Quyntin Lord, Tyler Lord and Tyler Ploettner; his sister, Kortney Lord and other extended family members.

A memorial service was held for Trystan at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 27th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Steve Beach and Bro. Robby Johns officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Thomas Edwin Sterrett

Thomas Edwin Sterrett of Bell, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born on July 13, 1944 to parents, Robert Henry and Marian West Sterrett in Cincinnati, OH. He had been a resident of Bell since moving from Sherman, TX a year and a half ago. Mr. Sterrett retired from Oscar Mayer and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles “Chuck” Sterrett. He is survived by his sons, Brian Sterrett of Bell and Shawn Sterrett of Trenton; his sisters, Virginia Joyce Schmidt and Donna Jean Reed, both of OH; his brother, Robert Howard (Nancy) Sterrett of KY; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Mr. Sterrett will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________