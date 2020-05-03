Bell and Trenton Graduations to be held May 21, 22 at School’s track

Share !



The Gilchrist County School District announced last week that graduation from Bell and Trenton High Schools will be held as planned on May 21 in Bell and May 22 in Trenton. Both graduations will begin with a processional at 6 p.m.

Citizens are invited to line the main street of both Bell and Trenton to take part in the processional as the seniors and their families pass by on their way to graduation. Plans are to provide a traditional ceremony to include speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian. Families will remain in their cars throughout the graduation and listen to the ceremony through their radios.

The campus will be open to graduates and their families only and they will remain in their vehicles. Each graduation ceremony will take place at the track field and citizens will be able to hear the graduation ceremony from main street as the ceremony will be broadcast live through the radio.

The release stated, “We are proud of the accomplishments of each of our graduates and look forward to honoring them at their graduation ceremony.

Both Bell High School and Trenton High School have honored their 2020 seniors by placing signs or banners with each senior’s photo and name on them in front of their school.