Churches holding modified services during Covid 19 shut-down

Well over one hundred cars enjoyed the very first Drive-In Church Service held at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church last Sunday. Those that gathered at the service sat in their cars and listened to the service on 87.9 FM. Bro. Mark Adams told everyone that in this Drive-In Church Service a honk of the horn was equivalent to saying Amen. Bro. Mark went on to say, “Nothing has ever stopped the Church.”

Pastor Jimmy Fletcher delivered his Easter message from Mark 16:2-8. Several honks could be heard throughout the message. Near the end of the service the Lord’s Supper was observed. Those who came were prepared bringing their own crackers and juice from home.

Several old familiar church hymns such as Victory in Jesus were sang and Emory and Pat Philman sang a special. After the service everyone was invited to come back for another Drive-In service next Sunday, April 19 beginning at 9 a.m.

Pastor Fletcher said “We plan to hold Drive-In services till the Corona Virus is over.”

Mt. Nebo is located at 4200 NW CR 340 near Bell.

Many local churches have modified their services to hold them without gathering in groups larger than ten. Some are holding drive-in services while others are sending out pre-recorded or live church service via email, facebook and podcast.