County holds second Special Meeting to address concerns of crowds gathering at local parks

The County Commission held a second Special Meeting in March on Monday, March 30. The purpose of the meeting was to address some of the issues concerning the COVID 19 virus.

Wesley Asbell who is the Environmental Health Director for the Health Department gave the Commissioners a time line of the virus starting in China back in December or January. He said the local authorities had held their first planning session at the end of February and have been preparing for the COVID 19 virus when it makes it’s way to this area. Asbell also reported that they have been working closely with the local nursing homes almost daily.

Asbell stated that if someone thinks they have the virus they should contact their health care provider/local physician and they would screen them and write a prescription for the test. Only those meeting all the criteria for a test will be allowed to have a test. So far there have been 32 tests given to Gilchrist County residents and no test has come back positive for the virus. It was reported that Levy County has two cases of COVID 19, believed to be in the Bronson area.

Commissioner Sharon Langford stated that she is concerned about the number of people gathering at the SR 47 boat Ramp and Park on the Santa Fe River. It was reported that a large number of people gathered at the ramp to picnic and swim disregarding the ten or less people gathering set by the CDC. After some discussion the Commissioners voted to close the park and boat ramp at SR 47 for the next 14 days, the closure might be extended. It was also voted that all the county boat ramps could stay open at this time but groups could not gather there. Boats must launch their boats and leave. Sheriff Bobby Schultz said Deputies would patrol the public county ramps and disburse any groups larger than 10.

There was also a lengthy discussion on closing the privately owned springs and parks in the county. But after much discussion, the County Administrator was directed to notify all owners of private owned springs and parks requesting that they abide by the no more than ten people gather at a time at parks or springs. The closings of private and public parks and springs will be discussed further at the next Gilchrist County Commission Meeting.

Wesley Asbell said he was going to be visiting the local privately owned springs and parks this week to remind them of the CDC guideline of no more then ten in a gathering. There was a great deal of concern about the crowds of out of the area people who are gathering at these private parks and springs. It was reported that people from as far away as West Palm Beach are traveling to Gilchrist to visit these private establishments.

Asbell also said that citizens that want up to date info on COVID 19 can go to flhealth.gov.

Sheriff Schultz explained that several of Gilchrist County local Deputies might be traveling to Nassau County at a later date to help with the Check Points of people passing into Florida from virus hot spots around the country.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons entering the state from arers with substantial community spread such as New York, New Jersey and Louisiana to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days. These check points were set up to make visitors aware of the Governor’s order.

Emergency Management Director Ralph Smith gave an update on the masks, gowns and gloves that are provided to first responders. He said they should receive more supplies this week but did not know exactly when.

Commissioner Langford told the board that FWC was making boats stay 50 feet apart and allowing no more ten people on a boat. The State has also directed those with vacation rentals to not rent them for the next 14 days.

A motion by Commissioner Langford and seconded by Commissioner Kenrick Thomas for public and private campgrounds in the county to stop taking new reservations for the next 14 days. The motion passed unanimously and takes effect immediately.

The next County Commission meeting is planned for Monday, April 6.