Courthouse shuts down due to COVID-19 — Citizens can still find assistance

All the offices of the Gilchrist County Courthouse have been shut down due to the Governor Ron DeSantis Order. Listed are the county offices contact information and how they can help you. Most all or part of each staff is still at work so they can be reached by phone.

Property Appraisers

Office

To All County Residents and Taxpayers:Due to COVID-19 we have closed the office to the public at this time.

To minimize exposure to COVID-19 and help protect our customers, as well as our employees, the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office will temporarily be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, April 1st. We are closely monitoring updates from local, state and federal agencies regarding precautions to be taken for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and will open back up as soon as it’s recommended to do so.

Our office will remain operational to employees at this time and we are here to assist the citizens of Gilchrist County, so please feel free to contact us to obtain any needed services by email or phone.

Emails to use at this time:danderson@gilchrist.fl.us or dleggett@gilchrist.fl.us or map@gilchrist.fl.us. You can call at (352) 463-3190

Sincerely, Damon C. Leggett

Tax Collectors Office

Effective April 3, 2020, our office will be closed to the public in response to Executive Order 20-91 from Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.

Though our public area is closed, we remain open to assist you with the following services by phone or our website: Vehicle/ Vessel/ Trailer/Mobile Home Renewals

There are several ways to obtain vehicle, vessel, trailer, or mobile home renewal registrations: To renew online please utilize GoRenew.com. This is the state’s official renewal website. Mail renewal bill and check/money order to: Michael McElroy, Tax Collector, PO Box 194, Trenton, FL 32693. Deposit renewal bill and check/money order in the drop box located at the front entrance of the courthouse. No cash please. Phone our office at 352-463-3178. A 2.35% processing fee will be added to Credit/Debit card transactions.

For title work assistance call our office and we can email you the appropriate forms with detailed explanations. Please submit completed forms by mail or drop box located at the front double doors of the courthouse with contact information.

For Parking Placard Original/ Renewal please mail in your Form 83039 completed by your Physician, applicant to complete the top portion along with your signature and driver license number. There is no fee for the Permanent Placard. Temporary is $15.00.

2019 Property Taxes

The deadline to pay 2019 Property Taxes due March 31, 2020, has been extended to April 15th, 2020. As of April 16th, 2020, 2019 taxes will become delinquent and be subject to the 3% delinquency fee.

2019 Property Taxes can be paid on our website or by phone by credit/debit card. A 2.35% fee accessed by the card processor will be added. Payment by E-check is a $1.00 flat fee. Checks and money orders can be mailed to: Michael McElroy, PO Box 194, Trenton, FL 32693. Drop off payment in the drop box located at the front double doors of the courthouse. No Cash Please.

Property Taxes Prior to 2019

There are no deadline extensions on prior years taxes. Must be paid with certified funds (Money Order or Cashier’s Check). No personal checks. Mail to Michael McElroy, P.O. Box 194, Trenton, FL 32693. We are here to take payments over the phone or utilizing our website. A 2.35% debit/credit card processing fee will be added to the total. Drop off payment in the drop box by the front double doors at the courthouse. No cash please

Motor Vehicle Title Transactions

Please call our office before you drop your title work off so we can verify you have all the necessary documentation and we can provide you an estimate of the transaction total. It can be deposited in the drop box by the door for processing. Payments must be made the day the transaction is processed. You may either pay with a check made out to Michael McElroy or pay via credit card over the phone before we can mail anything out. A 2.35% fee will be added to the total.

Questions and to pay by telephone:Motor Vehicle & Property Tax Transactions: 352-463-3178, If you need to fax something to our office: 352-463-3177. Email: mmcelroy@gilchrist.fl.us

Tax Collector’s website http://gl-gilchrist-taxcollector.publicaccessnow.com/

We are working hard to continue to offer exceptional service while maintaining your safety and that of our staff.

We apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause and hope these changes will be short term. As always please call with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Supervisor of Elections

To provide outstanding voter services and accessible elections in Gilchrist County with integrity, transparency and accuracy. We recommend using our website (Votegilchrist.com) if any changes need to be made to your registration or if you need to request a Vote by Mail ballot. As always, we are still available by phone or email. If you cannot find the information you are looking for please contact our office. Additional information may be found on the Florida Division of Elections website as well. Assistant Supervisor - Tracy Sanders tsanders@gilchrist.fl.us, Deputy Clerk - Lisa Darus ldarus@gilchrist.fl.us, Phone Number: 352-463-3194, Toll Free: 800-471-8083, Fax Number: 352-463-3196. We will be here Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Clerk of Court

COVID-19 Updates as of March 31, 2020, following recent directives regarding the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, the public areas of the Gilchrist County Clerk’s Office are currently closed to the general public on a temporary basis.

Though our public areas will be closed, the Clerk’s Office remains open, and we are working hard to continue to offer exceptional service while maintaining the safety of the people we serve and staff of the office.

We apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause and hope these changes will be short term. As always please call with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe!

Online Service:

Many of the primary services the Clerk’s Office performs, including the filing of court documents, recording of deeds, mortgages, and other official records, and payment of traffic citations, may be done online.

To file court documents online visit: https://www.myflcourtaccess.com/ To pay a traffic citation or to make court payments online visit: https://www.gilchristclerk.com/make-a-payment/ To research the court records online visit: https://www.civitekflorida.com/ocrs/county/21/

To research the official records online visit: https://www.myfloridacounty.com/orisearch/21

Marriage licenses: Please call 352-463-3170.

Passport Applications not currently accepted: We will not accept new passport application for processing until April 17th. Please call 352-463-3170 with questions.

Phone Service: For court payments or questions on how to accomplish anything, you may call us at 352-463-3170.

Drop-Box Service: For business that is unable to be completed online or over the phone, a drop-box is available at the front entrance of the courthouse.

Recording: For the recording of documents into the Official Record, we encourage the use of our online services through our e-recording options. We currently use: Corporation Service Company (CSC) at https://www.erecording.com/

Simplifile, LLC at https://simplifile.com/

Documents may also be mailed to the office with payment and a self-addressed and stamped return envelope to: Gilchrist Clerk of the Courts and Comptroller, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693

If necessary you can use the drop box at the front entrance for recording, immediate recording will not be performed, but documents may be dropped off with payment and a self-addressed and stamped return envelope, and the originals returned in the mail.

Copy Requests: Requests for copies or certified copies of any records may be emailed to thale@gilchrist.fl.us.

Court Events: For Administrative Orders from the Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit regarding any cancelations of court events or changes in procedures visit: www.circuit8.org​

Pursuant to the authority granted by the Florida Supreme Court in AOSC20-13, Chief Judge Nilon has issued the following directives for the Eighth Judicial Circuit effective on March 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and continuing through April 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

1) All jury selection, jury trials, and grand jury proceedings are suspended.

2) All county and circuit criminal court events are suspended, with the exception of first appearances, bond reduction hearings, in custody Change of Plea in which the release from incarceration of the Defendant is expected, and matters which the court determines to be urgent upon motion of a party.

3) All hearings in the family, juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency, county civil, circuit civil, probate, guardianship, mental health, and civil traffic divisions shall be conducted by electronic means or shall be continued, with the exception of juvenile detention hearings, Shelter Hearings, Domestic Violence Injunction hearings, and matters which the court determines to be urgent upon motion of a party.

For case specific information, you may contact your attorney, review the court file online, or contact the Judicial Assistant of the assigned judge.

Jury Service: Jury trials have been suspended through April 17th.

If you are summoned for jury service on future dates beyond those canceled and you are currently ill, have been exposed to the virus, or are particularly vulnerable, you may request an excusal from service online.

To request a jury service excusal or postponement online visit: https://www.gilchristclerk.com/wp-content/uploads/JUROR_EXCUSAL_2_001.pdf.

Tax Deed Auctions: All tax deed auctions take place online. For more information follow the following link: https://www.gilchristclerk.com/tax-deeds/

Contact Information Gilchrist County Clerk of Courts, Todd Newton, Clerk, Public Records Custodian, 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693, Phone: 352-463-3170, tnewton@gilchrist.fl.us

Building Department

The Gilchrist County Building Department is closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. Their staff will be available to the public by phone or email. They encourage the public to utilize their website for forms and applications. Gilchrist County Building Department phone is 463-4616 or 463-4618, fax 352-354-9113. E-mail the Building Department at buildingdepartment@gilchrist.fl.us or zoning@gilchrist.fl.us.

Gilchrist County Extension Office

The Extension office is still operational, but they are closed to the public for walk ins until further notice. They can accept soil, plant and insect samples by appointment from healthy people. They can also prepare publications and materials for people who call and request them for pick up. All of this is available by appointment only.

Additionally, they are posting daily on our social media pages Gilchrist FourH and UF IFAS Gilchrist County Extension. On those pages you can find activities and information for 4-H families and also information for land owners, farmers, and homeowners.

Tyler is also subscribing producers to an app that sends text alerts for watermelon and peanut growers about potential issues they may encounter such as pests, disease, plant damage, etc. Both Tyler and Jessica can answer calls and emails. Your County Extension Service is ready and willing to help so contact them. Commercial producer visits are also allowed but they must first be approved by the Dean of Extension. They are doing a lot of communications through photos to limit the face-to-face contact for health and safety reasons. Please contact the Extension office by calling 352-463-3174 or emailing County Extension Director/4-H Agent Jessica at jaltum@ufl.edu or Agriculture Agent Tyler Pittman at pittmanh1@ufl.edu.

Solid Waste

Effective April 19, 2020 until further notice the Gilchrist County Solid Waste is Only Accepting: Bagged Household Trash and Recyclables. Amnesty Days which were scheduled for April 4th – 9th, have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. We will post updates when the information becomes available. If you have any questions please call (352) 463-3185.

The Gilchrist County Solid Waste Facility is located at Main Site:1659 NW 10th St., Bell, FL 32619 352-463-3163 Fax recycle@gilchrist.fl.us