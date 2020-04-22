FHSAA ends all Spring Sports — Coach Bryant Comments

Share !



On Monday, April 20, 2020, the FHSAA made the announcement that there would be no further spring sports played for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement ended the hopes of athletes of not only Gilchrist County but all fans in North Central Florida for competing for a championship in their respected spring sports which include baseball, softball and track.

Trenton High School Softball Coach Todd Bryant stated, “While sports are not the most important issue of our day, high school sports are still very important to the students and communities that they represent, especially in rural settings like Gilchrist County. The senior athletes involved in baseball, track, and softball will not be able to have their respective Senior Nights or play for any post season accolades. The THS Softball team would like to express their appreciation to all of those fans and businesses who have supported them each year. Although we were not able to finish what we started this year we were able to represent Trenton High nationally thru Max Preps ratings. As of this article Trenton High School softball is still ranked in the Excellent 25 as #5 in all high school softball classifications. We have won our last 37 games with our last loss coming in the State Championship in May 2018 to Wewahitchka and our last loss at home was in March 2018 against Columbia County. This has been a special group and this year had lined up to be another special year, but we will never know exactly how it would have all played out. Time and government phasing will decide if we are able to have a softball banquet so I want to publicly express my gratitude to our three seniors, Zoey Maksimov (#28), Emily Barras (#15), and Hallie Bryant(#2), for their contributions to this team and our school. Although they were winners in their last high school game my heart goes out to them for losing their final opportunities to play the game they love and had worked so hard to be successful at. We can look forward to next year and a new season. I hope that we all can learn something from these experiences and that God will continue to bless our Nation.”

FHSAA sent out the following message, “It is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports,” reported FHSAA. The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association.”

FHSAA also made this statement about senior athletes. “Under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education regarding grade level retention, and upon review of the Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes. To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”