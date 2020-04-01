Floregon, a wellness store grown in Oregon with Florida roots, springs up in Trenton

Share !



Creating a life well lived is what makes Erik and Nikki Bakke get up in the morning. The past four years building their farm in Oregon has taught them that nature can heal. And now they’re bringing their plant-based wellness remedies back home to share in a special spot they’ve created to inspire that same wellness they seek every day.

Now open, Floregon brings the highest quality herbal and natural remedies to the Gilchrist County communities including mushroom extracts, CBD, and CGB. All of their products are natural or organic, and they grow most of the CBD sold in their store on their farm in Oregon and only grow on a small scale to ensure the best and most effective product.

“We say Floregon is your neighborhood wellness shop with expert taste and comes from a blend of Florida, where we were both born, and Oregon, where we’ve learned to farm regeneratively,” said Nikki Bakke, who grew up in Gainesville and went to the University of North Florida where she met Erik. “We’re committed to only selling products we personally know and trust, which is particularly important with the popularity of CBD skyrocketing, and much of what is on the market is not high quality or even CBD.”

Inspired by their farm in Southern Oregon, Erik and Nikki’s holistic view of health made them want to create a welcoming space for people to find safe and natural products to promote optimal health and wellbeing. Floregon is making a point to remain open because they have resources and products to help people stay well both physically and mentally during these uncertain times. Located at 510 East Wade Street in Trenton, Floregon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 352-658-8030.

Erik and Nikki have built their small hemp farm using regenerative farm practices with the goal to leave the soil better than they found it the previous year.

“The healthier and more diverse of life in the soil, the healthier and more medicinal the plant,” said Erik, who is from Miami originally and from the time he was a little boy was happiest working the land and riding a tractor. “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food is a common saying in Oregon, and we’re bringing that mindset to our home state.”

Floregon carries eco-friendly products and gifts, incense, stones, and other holistic wellness items for ailments as well as proactive health. Erik and Nikki pride themselves on knowing where all of their products come from and ensuring only the highest quality on their store shelves.

“Our passion and love of working the land has placed us on a journey of wellness that we’re excited to share with others in Trenton and Gilchrist County,” said Nikki.

Florida roots. Oregon grown. Floregon. Come visit!