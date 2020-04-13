Gilchrist has first Covid-19 Case

Share !



THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH GILCHRIST COUNTY ISSUES STATEMENT ON THE FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 IN THE COUNTY

Trenton - A 56-year old male residing in the High Springs area of northern Gilchrist County, has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing and the Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County will continue to work with the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our partners to ensure that local plans, resources and capabilities are in place to respond to a widespread outbreak and lessen the impacts on Gilchrist County.

As always, the Department of Health is urging residents to stay informed on how to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19 To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County is working cooperatively with Gilchrist County Emergency Management. Information and local updates can be found at Gilchrist.fl.us and www.facebook.