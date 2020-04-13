Gilchrist Native Allie Lang Rolling writes her first book

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

One of the first books two year old Maddox Rolling, will read one day is Demi the Different Donut written by his mother, Allie Lang Rolling.

Even though Allie and her husband Talon Rolling are pretty busy parents these days, Allie carved out a pocket of time to write her first children’s book. Allie has always enjoyed the creative process so she challenged herself to write a children’s book.

Her experience as a second grade teacher for three years at Anderson Elementary School in Cross City gave Allie a pretty good idea of the type books elementary students enjoy. So inspired by her former students and her creative ability Allie began to write and Demi the Different Donut was the result.

Demi the Different Donut is a cute book that teaches children it’s just fine to be different. Demi has to choose between fitting in well by being just like all the other glazed and plain donuts or to be herself. Demi is a sprinkled, frosted, dipped, and filled donut. The book teaches young readers to dare to stand out and be themselves through the lyrical words written by Allie about the Lovebug Bakery and the donuts who live there. The story reminds children how boring life would be if we were all the same.

Rachelle Holloway did a masterful job illustrating the book. Her drawings depicted the colorful happy bakery and donuts with bright happy colors and lots of action. “I was given total control of the illustrations and made suggestions and approved all illustrations,” Allie said.

When asked why she picked donuts as the characters in her book, she said, “My husband and I both love sweets. Every year when we go on vacation, we go to Donnie’s Donuts in Ormond Beach. We love choosing an assortment of different flavors, and I thought it would be cool to show a connection between the different flavors and our personal differences.”

If Demi the Different Donut does well, Allie hopes to write a few more children’s books in the future. One day she hopes to teach again when her child is older. She loved teaching second grade because the students are just gaining independence and they loved coming to school and still wanted to please their teacher. She said, “My favorite thing was always the stories they had and the things they would come to school and say.” Allie herself had several really good teachers while attending school in Trenton. The two that inspired her the most were Ms. Charlotte Kearney and Mrs. Kimberly Hines. When talking about her kindergarten and third grade teachers she said, “I still love them. I wasn’t just a student to them, they are still involved in my life today.”

For now Allie’s number one job is being a mom, but she and Maddox go in to work at David M. Lang’s Law Office in Trenton where she is a part-time secretary for her father.

Allie said she has been pleased with the amount of support and feedback for her first book since she announced the release date of June 2. Demi the Different Donut will be available from Amazon, Books a Million and Barnes and Noble online. In fact, it is already available for pre-order on those websites.

Allie already has some copies of Demi the Different Donut that she can sell now for $14.95 plus tax. If you live in Trenton, the books are available at David M. Lang’s office next to the courthouse in Trenton. Please call Carol at 463-7800 for details. Allie can also sell you a book by going to her site https://allielangrolling.square.site or you can contact her on Facebook.

Allie should be congratulated for writing such a fun book which also teaches a very important life lesson.

