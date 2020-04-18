“Gilchrist Remembers” Sergeant Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey

Share !



Two years ago this week two young Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies were gunned down while eating lunch in Trenton. The tragedy happened on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. A lone gunman shot and killed two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies at a local restaurant in Trenton.

Sgt. Ramirez was 29 at the time of his death. He left behind a wife and two young children. Deputy Lindsey was 25 at the time of his death.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Gilchrist County will forever miss their fallen heroes.