Gilchrist Schools to be closed for remainder of the school year

The Gilchrist County School Superintendent Robert Rankin stated on Monday, April 20, that all Gilchrist County Schools will continue distance learning through the rest of this school year.

Principals will be in contact with students over the next few weeks on closing out the 2019-2020 school year. They will address picking up personal items that may be a the schools, turning in books and computers, and getting refunds on cancelled trips.

Superintendent Rankin went on to say, “We are still planning on holding graduation for 2020 Senior on May 21 and 22.

The Gilchrist County District posted the following message on their Facebook site over the weekend. “Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran recommend that all Florida public and private K-12 school continue distance learning and keep school campuses closed through June 3rd, the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.”