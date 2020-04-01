Gilchrist Students Participating in Home Instruction During COVID-19 Pandemic

Share !



By Janet Bradley

With the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic across the state of Florida, Gilchrist Schools are providing a method for students to continue their instruction. School closures were mandated by the state until May 1, and at that time the situation will be reevaluated as to whether students will return to their schools or continue their instruction from home.

The school district has created a link on their website called REACH (Remote Educational Access to Children at Home). At this time, teachers are reporting to their assigned school one day each week to plan, prepare, and post assignments to this site. Students and parents have access to this site by going to www.gilchristschools.org and clicking on REACH where the assignments are listed by schools and grade levels. The assignments are a blend of digital assignments and paper-based lessons. Students have been given login information to Three Rivers Library and will have the opportunity to read books through digital check out.

The district has surveyed the number of homes without access to a digital device and/or the internet and have worked with these families to provide either a digital device or paper-based lessons. The district has also offered free WIFI in the parking lots of Bell Elementary, Trenton Elementary, Bell High School, and the District Office.

Teachers will conduct office hours from their homes which allow students and parents to contact them. Each teacher or team has established the hours they will be available and posted the mode in which to communicate with them on their link under REACH.

Measures have been set up by the district to protect their employees by having them arrive and depart at staggered times on their assigned day. Teachers required to be together for planning must abide by the social distancing mandate and limit the number of personnel participating. They also must stay the required distance of 6 feet apart while working together.

Week two of home instruction will begin March 30. If parents or students have concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Help Desk under the REACH tab at www.gilchristschools.org. This will allow them to directly contact their child’s school through this link.