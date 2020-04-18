Kristen Burke is Recipient of National Science Foundation Fellowship

Share !



The parents of Kristen Burke are excited to share that Kristen has been selected to receive the 2020 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Award. Presently Kristen is a Graduate Student Researcher in the Population Research Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

She is a Bell High School 2010 graduate and received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Florida and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Sociology with a specialization in demography. Kristen’s research interests include reproductive health, healthcare access, and family formation. She joined the Texas Policy Evaluation Project in September 2018.

Kristen’s selection as an NSF Graduate Research Fellow is a highly significant national accomplishment, and places her amongst an elite group of fellows who have gone on to distinguished careers in STEM or STEM education.

Of course her family and community are very proud of Kristen’s accomplishments.

