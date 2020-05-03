Pete Randolph handcrafting American Flags from wood

Share !



Former Trenton Mayor Pete Randolph has been busy creating handcrafted wooden flags. Randolph came up with the idea of making a large wooden American flag with each state’s quarter inlaid in the blue sections of the flag that usually has the 50 stars. He said it took him several months to collect them all. “I had all my friends and family on the lookout for the state quarters that I had not found. Believe it or not one of the hardest state quarters to find was the Florida quarter,” says Randolph. He went on to report that it took him longer to collect all 50 state quarters than it did to make the flag.

According to Randolph the most important flag that he has handcrafted is the Betsy Ross flag. He said he was inspired to make the flag as a tribute to Betsy Ross after he learned that Nike took the flag off their shoes at the request of Colin Kaepernick. Randolph said he was very proud to make the flag with the original 13 colony stars in her honor.

Randolph enjoyed serving as Mayor of Trenton from 2000 to 2007. Before that he ran Randolph’s Gulf Station in the heart of town from 1979-86, after moving to Trenton in 1979 from Stuart, Florida. He and his wife Jan have been married for 67 years, and come July Randolph will turn 90.

He still enjoys woodworking, a hobby that he took up many years ago.

Mr. Pete, who has always loved and respected the American flag, wrote the following salute to the flag in August of 1989.

The American Flag is a symbol of freedom. It is true the Flag has changed over the years, but never what she stands for.

From the days of the revolution, when she stood firm as General George Washington encouraged his troops in the winter of 1776, she has flown and resisted attacks in those early years as this nation began to grow.

Then the next great battle came in 1862, when a log splitter from Illinois, stood tall beside her as he sought God’s guidance for our country.

Then again in 1918, she was called on to be a banner for freedom as she crossed the Atlantic.

She never backed away when her freedom was threatened by a sneak attack on December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor.

Through the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s her stars and stripes flew, representing freedom for all the people of the world.

The stands of the desert could not tear her down. Even today the bombs of terrorists try to blow her from our buildings and destroy the freedom for which she stands, but she still stands strong.

Our Flag continues to fly over our cities and towns at a great price, bought by blood, sweat and the prayers of many Americans.

She has seven red strips to remind us of the blood that bought her. Six of her stripes are white as a sign of purity and honesty. The field of blue with 50 stars representing our 50 states, which we call the United States of America.

She is called by many different names; “Old Glory”, “The Stars and Stripes”, “The Flag of the United States of America” and “The American Flag”.

This Flag means a great deal to me. Honor her, fight for her, fly her, but most of all, love her and remember she is the symbol of freedom which we all have to enjoy.

---

Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any People. Proverbs 14:34

