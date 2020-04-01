Robert Manley of Morriston wins the Truck

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Morriston’s Robert Manley was very surprised to learn last week that he had won the Chevrolet pick up given away by Big Bend Chevrolet/Buick in Chiefland.

The truck has been part of a fundraiser which started back in September of 2019. Tickets were sold for $20 each and the drawing was held on Wednesday, March 18, at the Suwannee River Fair’s Livestock Sale.

Manley stated that he got several calls telling him he had won but he did not believe his friends thinking they were pulling a prank on him. When Randy Durden of Big Bend Chevrolet/Buick called him, he knew it was real and he had won.

On Monday, March 30, Manley and his son Cody Manley arrived at Big Bend in Chiefland, to pick up his truck. At that time he said that he still couldn’t believe he had won. Manley said, “I purchased four tickets at the Drummond Community Bank in Williston. I looked back at my tickets and the third ticket was the winner.”

Manley planned to drive the truck home to Morrison and then give it to his son, Cody. Manley said he was extremely proud of his son Cody who just made manager on February 29, of the Starke Walmart store. Manley said, “We thought this truck would be a nice gift for him. He started with Walmart ten years ago as a part time night stocker at the Top of the Hill store near Ocala and in February they gave him his own store to manage, he deserves the new truck.”

Cody said his father was a very selfless man always donating to this cause or supporting that charity. Cody said, “My dad is always giving to every cause out there, I’m really proud to see him get this.”

Randy Durden of Bell, who heads up the truck raffle each year for Big Bend Chevrolet/Buick said, “I would like to send out a big thank you to Drummond Community Bank who sell a good 75% of all the tickets. I would like to see everyone else step up and sell as many tickets as the Drummond Bank Staff does.”

The truck Raffle raised over $34, 000 this year. Of that money the Suwannee River Fair will receive half and the remainder will be divided evenly by the Tri-County FFA and 4-H Clubs.