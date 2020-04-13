The Rotary Club Fishing Tournament planned for May 2nd has been postponed. Thanks to all of our current and past anglers, sponsors and supporters we will all look forward to getting our lives back in order. We will get through this and continue to do the good work of Rotary in Gilchrist County. Stay Safe.
Thank you, Charlie Smith
Rotary Club fishing tournament postponed
The Rotary Club Fishing Tournament planned for May 2nd has been postponed. Thanks to all of our current and past anglers, sponsors and supporters we will all look forward to getting our lives back in order. We will get through this and continue to do the good work of Rotary in Gilchrist County. Stay Safe.