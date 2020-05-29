A Graduation to remember for the Trenton High Senior Class of 2020

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Bright shiny balloons, senior banners and all manner of vehicles rolled down Trenton’s Main Street as the 2020 Senior Class traveled by cheering crowds of onlookers, family and friends on Friday evening, May 22. Seniors and families went the extra mile to make the Processional/Parade a sweet memory for the Class of 2020.

After Seniors arrived at Tiger Stadium they exited their vehicles with four of their guests for the Graduation Ceremony. Seniors were greeted at the gate by Gilchrist County School Board Members, and the THS Administration.

After walking though an orange and black balloon archway to “Pomp and Circumstance,” Seniors took their seat flanked by their guests on either side.

Gracie Langford led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of the National Anthem. Students were welcomed by the Trenton High School Principal Cheri Langford. Emily Barras introduced the honored guests.

Amber Barkevich gave her Salutatorian address to her classmates. Amber suggested that the seniors try new things. She spoke of how she had made many new friends by stepping out and trying new things. She also spoke of the importance of kindness saying, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Amber talked about her favorite teacher, Charlotte Kearney, who taught her in kindergarten. She thanked her for all she had done for her and her family.

Amber Barkevich plans to attend the University of Florida’s Nursing program to eventually become a pediatrician.

Seniors presented their parents or guest with a flower. Most thanked their parents for all they had done for them to bring them to that moment.

THS 2020 Valedictorian Address was given by Kieley Duke. Kieley, who graduated with a 4.5 weighted GPA, thanked her parents for the encouragement and her mother praying for her before a test. She also thanked her father for all he has taught her. Kieley said, “Thank you both for the morals you have instilled in me.”

She told her classmates that high school had taught her a lot of life lessons including that you can do anything that you set your mind to do. Other tips she learned while in high school included keeping your words kind, stay far from drama and to forgive gracefully. She went on to say that Covid 19 had taught this class to make the most of every opportunity.

Principal Cheri Langford, during her comments, said this class had strength, ability and drive. Although this class had missed many of the traditions of senior year such as prom and senior night, they had learned to value the little things and appreciate tradition. Principal Langford said, “Remember where you came from and go out into the world and make us proud.”

Superintendent Rankin in his comments to the class stated, “This year has taught you how to deal with adversity.” He went on to give them life advice and closed by telling them, “My prayer for you is that God truly blesses you as you leave here tonight.”

Tiffany VunCannon, the 2020 Trenton High School Teacher of the Year, read each Senior’s name as they stood. Later as a group, each senior turned their own tassel. The Seniors and their guests walked off the field during the Recessional to the song “Memories” by Maroon 5.