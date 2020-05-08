Daniel Schreiber promoted to Lieutenant Colonel while serving in Japan

Share !



On May 1st, Daniel Schreiber, a 2001 graduate of Bell High School, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in a ceremony performed at Misawa Air Base in northern Japan.

Lt. Col. Schreiber is an instructor fighter pilot in the F-16 “Viper” at Misawa performing multiple mission sets to include Suppression/Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses and Defensive/Offensive Counter Air operations. He has over 1,900 hours instructing in the F-16 and the T-38 advanced trainer aircraft.

In his 15 year career he has been stationed in Florida, Texas, South Korea, Alabama, Germany, Arizona and now Japan. He is married to Andrea, also a 2001 Bell graduate, and they have two children, Lawton, 7, and Evelyn, 5. Daniel is the son of local residents William and Christine Schreiber.

Next month, Lt. Col. Schreiber is slated to take command of the 35th Operational Support Squadron, nicknamed the “Wild Weasels.” The Wild Weasel mission originated in the skies over Vietnam. The 35th Operational Support Squadron supports the two fighter squadrons at Misawa, the Panthers and the Samurai, with the ability to provide combat capability anywhere in the Pacific theater of operations.

Following his career in the United States Air Force, Lt. Col. Schreiber plans to return to the Tri-County area to build his family a home. Then he hopes to farm, fish, and hunt as much as possible.

Congratulations Lt. Col. Schreiber, you make Gilchrist County proud!

