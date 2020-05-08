FDOT adding turn lanes to State Road 26 in Gilchrist County

Share !



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has started work to add turn lanes at three intersections on State Road 26 in Gilchrist County.

The $1.5 million project will include construction of a westbound right turn lane in Southeast Gilchrist on Southeast 70th Avenue or the road next to Ma and Paw’s convenience store. A westbound left turn lane will be added at Southeast 25th Avenue at Shady Grove Road. An eastbound left turn lane will be constructed at County Road 307 (Southwest 30th Avenue) or at the corner of Lancaster Correctional property, near Trenton, in addition to road widening and drainage work.

The project began in March 2020 and is expected to be completed later this year. FDOT has hired Anderson Columbia Co., Inc., to complete the work.

Most construction activities will take place during daytime hours, though no lane closures are allowed between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to accommodate increased traffic.

It was reported that the turn lanes have been added due to the increased traffic on State Road 26 in the past few years.

Three more turn lanes off of State Road 26 are also planned for the future to enhance the traffic flow on State Road 26.

