Fifty-three Gilchrist Seniors to receive $1000 scholarships through Education Foundation

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County has presented $53,000 in scholarships to 31 Bell High School seniors and 22 Trenton High School seniors.

Sixteen of the scholarships were funded by civic organizations, private businesses, families, and four were given as memorials in memory of local citizens.

The Education Foundation oversees the funding of each $1000 scholarship. Each student that was given a scholarship has to show proof of enrollment in the Fall and they will receive $500. If they are still in school in the Spring and show proof they will receive their second $500.

The first two 2020 Bell High School Seniors to receive scholarships are twins Levi and Parker Ferguson who will both receive the Sam Ferguson Memorial scholarship which is sponsored by Palms Medical Group. Sam Ferguson was their father and he served on the Palms Medical Board. Susannah Gray received a scholarship sponsored by Capital City Bank. Emma Gurule was presented the Sherry Lindsey Memorial scholarship. Sherry Lindsey was the much admired Bell High School Principal for many years. Sarah Manders and Austen Williams both received the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation scholarship. Jean Vasquez was given the annual Gilchrist County Rotary Club scholarship. Dillon Wyatt was presented the Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management scholarship.

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County presented $1000 scholarships to the following Bell High School seniors, Aubrey Brown, Lauren Byers, Jillian Cassube, Jack Denny, Hannah Frey, Kerrisa Grieves, Brooke Griffith, Hunter Langford, Abigail Molnar, Saleia Morrow, McKenzie Nash, Angela Ordway, Presley Paulling, Joseph Pinna, Hailey Pope, James Ripley, Arianna Sellers, Dakota Smith, Savana Thomas, Garrison Tompkins, Katelyn Walker, Brandon Wallace and Morgan Wright.

Eight Trenton High School 2020 seniors received sponsored scholarships. Amber Barkevich received the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation scholarship. Trent Becker was given the Bill Park Memorial scholarship sponsored by Palms Medical Group. Hallie Bryant was presented the Capital City Bank scholarship. Erin Cherry was given the Bryant Family scholarship. Orrin Luke received the Dwayne Yates Memorial scholarship given by Palms Medical Group. Justin Nickolls received the Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management scholarship. Kyra Partridge was given the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation scholarship. Sidney Roberts was presented the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club scholarship.

The following Trenton High seniors were each given a $1000 Education Foundation scholarship. Brett Biddle, Zachary Bongiovanni, Alaina Brown, Kieley Duke, Wyatt Duthu, Nolan Frazier, Miranda Gartin, Gracie Langford, Hanna Langford, Wyatt Langford, Lucas Lohse, Sali Powers, Leann Shelley and Kelsie Turner.

Congratulations to both Bell and Trenton 2020 Seniors!

Due to Covid 19 the Education Foundation has canceled the annual Education Showdown for 2020.