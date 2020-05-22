Gilchrist County has 8th COVID-19 case, 3 active cases at this time

Share !



Drive-Thru testing on May 26 and May 27

By John Ayers

Ralph Smith, Gilchrist County Emergency Management Director informed the Commission on Monday afternoon that Gilchrist County has just received information from the Florida Department of Health that an 8th COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Gilchrist County. The director explained that Gilchrist County currently has 3 active cases. He pointed out that 5 of the eight cases have completed the 14 day isolation period and have been allowed to return into the public sector of society.

The Florida Department of Health will conduct two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Gilchrist County residents. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. through 12 noon at Trenton High School’s new gym/bus loop off of CR 307 A. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bell High School Bus Loop. Testing will be free of charge. No appointment is required, and testing is available to all resident 18 years or older. Parents or guardians with children under 18 should contact their pediatrician or the Department of Health in Gilchrist County for information about testing. Instruction for how you will receive your results will be provided at the testing sites. This is NOT an antibody or rapid test. You will be required to stay in your vehicle during the testing process. Please refrain from eating or drinking 1 hour before test. If you must drink something, please only drink water. No ID is required, but you will be required to provide your name, address, contact phone number and brief medical history. Signs will be posted to direct residents to proper area. Wait times will vary. Testing dates are subject to change due to inclement weather.

The Gilchrist County Commission took action on Monday, May 18 to approve the language that would place a referendum amending the time and days of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County. This proposal if approved by the registered voters in Gilchrist County and the Gilchrist County Commission would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday in the county.

Commissioner Thomas made a motion to approve the language of the referendum and place the referendum on the General Election ballot in Gilchrist County in November. Commissioner Poitevint agreed as she gave a second to the motion. The Commission approved the motion, thus allowing the referendum to be placed on the ballot in the November General election.

The County Administrator reported to the Commission that at this time, Gilchrist County does not have a Building Official. Crosby requested the Commission to allow the county to advertise to fill the position in order to have a Building Inspector conducting inspections daily in Gilchrist County. Commissioner Martin made a motion to approve the hiring for a Building Official in Gilchrist County. Commissioner Thomas gave a second to the motion in support of hiring a Building Official for Gilchrist County. The Commission approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

Mr. Crosby proposed to the Commission to go forward at this time to approve a contract with Universal Engineering Sciences, to have the company provide plan reviews and building inspection services in Gilchrist County. Gilchrist County would piggyback with a contract involving the City of Kissimmee and the City of Newberry, Florida.

Commissioner Thomas made a motion to approve the proposed contract with Universal Engineering Sciences to provide Plan Reviews and Building Inspection Services for Gilchrist County. Commissioner Poitevint gave a second to the motion before the board approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

There were several other topics covered by the Gilchrist County Commission during this meeting. The remainder of the information will be published in the Journal next week.