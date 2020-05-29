Jonathon Neudert receives a scholarship to play Soccer

Share !



Bell High School is very proud to announce that Jonathon Neudert, a 2020 graduate, has received a scholarship to play soccer at Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Neudert will be playing for the Eagles during their 2020 fall soccer season.

While attending Bell High School Neudert played both football and soccer. He also enjoyed being a part of the Agritech Program and the JROTC.

This is the second year that Bell High School has had a soccer program.

Jonathon Neudert is the nephew of Robert and Erica Leffler of Bell.

