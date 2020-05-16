Kevin Whitaker announces his candidacy for Gilchrist County School Superintendent

Share !



Dear Voters,

My name is Kevin Lomax Whitaker and I am seeking the Office of Superintendent for the Gilchrist County School District.

As the campaign season pushes on during these trying times in our great nation, I want to reach out and introduce myself personally to each of you. I have worked in the field of education for over 30 years. It has been a pleasure to be a Gilchrist County resident for the past 15 years and I currently teach Physical Education at Bell Elementary School. My wife Mary and I have four girls in the GCSD system who are active in various athletic and academic activities.

My Academic background includes the following: 1982 Moseley High School – P.C, FL; 1984 GCCC, AA – P.C, FL; 1987 TSU, BS Biology and BS Physical Education - Troy, AL; 1999 NOVA SU, MS Educational Leadership – FTL, FL.

Over the past 30 years and 5 School Districts (Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Seminole, and Suwannee), I have taught in state-tested areas, coached various athletics, won the 2004 Teacher of the Year at Newberry High School, and have proudly served as an Adjunct for Santa Fe College, Assistant Principal, and Principal. I definitely understand and believe in the “TEAM CONCEPT” as both a leader and steward in creating an educational environment of safety and security for all stakeholders.

In order to lead, motivate, and uphold the wonderful workforce of GCSD, I believe it is necessary to have worked in the trenches and advanced administratively to understand the political landmines and cow patties associated with being in the “Game” of Education. I am committed to working with and for you to provide for our children a “Whatever It Takes” (WHIT) mentality. Here are several topics of concern: school safety, Vo-Tech, and the teacher shortages just to name a few. School site topics were salaries for teachers, para’s, staff and option for bi-monthly payments. If you would like to discuss ways to enhance our school system or community feel free to contact me via email at whitaker4gilchrist@gmail.com.

Respectfully,

Kevin L. Whitaker