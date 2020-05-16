Lois Bachle wins $1000 scholarship from Department of Ag

Share !



Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that Lois Bachle of Trenton won a $1,000 Florida Prepaid 529 Scholarship for her essay entry in the inaugural Florida Agriculture History Award essay contest.

“Congratulations to the inaugural winners of the Agriculture History Award essay contest, and thank you to all who participated. Together, we’re honoring the rich history and the many contributions that women, African American, and Latinx figures continue to make to the great state of Florida” Commissioner Fried said.

Lois Bachle is 13 years old and in the eighth grade at Trenton Middle High School in Trenton, Florida. She enjoys playing softball, reading, hanging out with her friends and being an active member of the Bethel Baptist Church youth group. She is involved in her local FFA chapter and serves as the Middle School Chapter Vice President this year. Lois competes in several FFA events such as livestock judging, land judging, floriculture, and opening and closing ceremonies, where her team will be competing at the Florida State FFA convention this summer. Since sixth grade, Lois has been very interested in writing and giving speeches about agriculture.

Lois has won several district competitions and won first place in the State Ornamental Horticulture Demonstration contest in 2018.

The 500-word essay competition was established in late 2019 to encourage Florida elementary, middle, and high school students to discover the achievements of women, African American, Hispanic, and Latinx leaders that have made notable impacts on Florida agriculture. From November 1 through January 10, FDACS received 124 essay submissions from 4th through 12th graders enrolled in Florida public and private schools.

The statewide winners include Ciara Dempsey from Duval County, Maggie Mosley from Clay County, and Aubrey Vital of Palm Beach County who were the Elementary School winners. Lois Bachle of Gilchrist County, Patrick McGuin of Hillsborough County, and Hope Storter of Hillsborough County were the Middle School winners. Bailey McGreevy of Manatee County, Osvaldo Pelaez of Palm Beach County and Ava Seiler of Palm Beach County were the High School winners.

In the future Lois plans to continue to advocate for agriculture through her involvement with FFA and hopes to one day further her agriculture education in college by seeking degree in animal science.

Congratulations Lois!