Longtime Tax Collector W.W. Welch passes away

Citizens of Gilchrist County were sad to learn that longtime and very much respected former Gilchrist County Tax Collector W.W. “Wimpy” Welch passed away on April 29, 2020 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. Welch was the Gilchrist County Tax Collector from 1973 to 2004. After his appointment to the office he only had one opponent in his 31 year political career as Gilchrist County Tax Collector.

He will be remembered as an athlete who especially enjoyed baseball and golfing. He was a supporter of the youth in the county. He will be missed by his family and his many friends in this community.

