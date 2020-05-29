Madison Bost has scholarship to play Soccer at Edward Waters College

Share !



Madison Bost, 2020 Senior from Bell High School, will be one of the first young women to play soccer for a college after graduating from a Gilchrist County School. While attending Bell High Bost was a member of FCA and FFA. She was a part of the Bell High Track Team and played soccer. She was also the 2019 homecoming queen.

Bost plans to major in Marine Biology while attending Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida.

She is the daughter of Amy Certain and Kevin Bost.

