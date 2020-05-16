May 14, 2020 Legals

Share !



Notice: 2019 Tangible Personal Property taxes became delinquent April 16, 2020 and are drawing interest at the rate of eighteen percent (18%) per year. Warrants will be issued directing the seizure and sale of the property if the delinquent taxes are not paid. The amounts shown include delinquent taxes, fees and interest through May 31, 2020. Taxpayers wishing to pay their delinquent taxes must pay by cash, cashier’s check or money order.

The names of the delinquent Personal Property taxpayers and the cost of advertising are as follows:

=============================

1 010865-50 - 368.56

EL TACO REGIO

317 N MAIN

TRENTON

=============================

2 010880-00 - 4,571.74

ELLIE RAY’S RV RESORT

3349 NW 110 ST

BRANFORD, FL 32008

=============================

3 016990-00 - 573.35

JOHNSON & SONS DUMPSTER AND

8479 SE SR 26

8479 SE SR 26

=============================

4 018500-30 - 4,212.93

JWW CONSTRUCTION LLC

8270 SE 80TH

NEWBERRY

=============================

5 021030-00 - 344.08

LANGFORD JOEY D II

=============================

6 027430-50 - 1,349.27

NISHY CORP

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS

=============================

7 029200-75 - 411.15

P W NORFLEET LLC

5811 SE CR 337

=============================

8 033450-00 - 660.69

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN AKTER

6519 NW CR 340

BELL

=============================

9 036600-00 - 2,357.26

SIMPSON SR DOUGLAS E

9009 SW 55 AV

TRENTON

=============================

10 040430-00 - 234.82

THOMAS SHAWN

5200 35TH

BELL

=============================

11 041560-00 - 539.78

TRIMM AUCTION SERVICES LLC

535 SE SR 26

TRENTON

=============================

12 043300-11 - 643.32

MAWLA MD GOLAM &

7560 HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS, FL

=============================

Pub. May 14, 2020

_____________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 1988 SOWI MOTOR COACH (Motor Home), VIN #1GBKP37WXJ3321550, will be sold at Public Auction on MAY 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. May 14, 2020

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

FILE NO.: 21-2019-CP-000050-CPAM

DIVISION:

IN RE: ESTATE OF RICHARD CLARENCE WILBER,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Richard Clarence Wilber, whose date of death was March 3, 2019, File No. 21-2019-CP-000050-CPAM, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claim with this court WITHIN THE LATTER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATTER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is: May 14, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Kurt S. Hilberth, Esq.

KURT S. HILBERTH, P.A.

Florida Bar Number: 77038

1930 Tyler St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

954-925-8080

kurt@hilberthlaw.com

Personal Representative

Matthew C. Bapty

Personal Representative

Pub. May 14 and 21, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A/ BRONKO B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL, 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49` 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of

Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49`33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01`48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49`33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: May 6, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. May 14 and 21, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

(nothing scheduled at this time)

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. May 14, 2020

___________________