May 14, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Gloria A. Carder

Gloria A. Carder, 87, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton. She was born on June 3, 1932 to Charles and Crystal Rouse in Hartford City, IN and had been a resident of Trenton since 2011. She was a Christian and retired as a bookkeeper.

Mrs. Carder is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack L. Carder. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L. Betz and Dianne E. Case, both of Trenton; her brothers, Joseph A. Rouse of Franklin, CO and Stanley M. Rouse of VA; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Theodore F. “Ted” Firestine

Theodore F. “Ted” Firestine, 87, of Trenton passed away May 6, 2020.

Mr. Firestine was born December 15, 1932 to the late William and Charlotte Firestine in Keyport, NJ. He had worked for several years with United Technologies Corporation and then became a commercial fisherman and crabber. He was of the Protestant Faith and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Firestine is survived by his wife, Sylvia Firestine; his sons, Robert “Bob” Firestine of NJ, Theodore James Firestine of VT, John Firestine of Trenton, David Firestine of NJ, Stephen Lanham of WV and Gary Lanham of OH; his daughters, Nancy Finelli of Tampa, Gay Ann Burgoyne of WV and Therese Stephens of WV; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many other loved ones.

Funeral services for Mr. Firestine were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday May 13th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Rev. Travis Hudson officiating. Interment followed in the Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

David Franklin

“Teddy Bear” Hanshew

David Franklin “Teddy Bear” Hanshew, 52, of Old Town, FL, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. He was born on October 7, 1967 to Royce B. and Etta Keen Hanshew in Lake City, FL and was a lifelong resident of Old Town. He was an industrial mechanic and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved mechanizing on anything.

Mr. Hanshew is preceded in death by his brother, Berdette Hanshew; his grandparents, Frank and Ina Keen and C.B. and Zelma Hanshew and his father-in-law, Elmer Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Douglas Hanshew; his parents, Royce and Etta Henshew; his daughter, Ashley (Hunter) Dunn and his son, Christopher “Rooster” Hanshew, all of Old Town, FL; his sister, Trisha (Todd) Millard of White Springs, FL; his mother-in-law, Erma Jean Douglas of Trenton, FL and his grandchildren, Lacy Dunn, Aubri Dunn, Paisley Dunn and Liam Hanshew.

A graveside service for Mr. Hanshew will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Old Town Cemetery with Pastor Cody Lord officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________