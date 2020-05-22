May 21, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

FILE NO.: 21-2019-CP-000050-CPAM

DIVISION:

IN RE: ESTATE OF RICHARD CLARENCE WILBER,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Richard Clarence Wilber, whose date of death was March 3, 2019, File No. 21-2019-CP-000050-CPAM, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claim with this court WITHIN THE LATTER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATTER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is: May 14, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Kurt S. Hilberth, Esq.

KURT S. HILBERTH, P.A.

Florida Bar Number: 77038

1930 Tyler St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

954-925-8080

kurt@hilberthlaw.com

Personal Representative

Matthew C. Bapty

Personal Representative

Pub. May 14 and 21, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A/ BRONKO B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL, 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49` 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of

Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49`33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01`48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49`33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: May 6, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. May 14 and 21, 2020

______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on June 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE FUTURE LAND USE PLAN MAP OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, AS AMENDED; RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT OF MORE THAN TEN ACRES OF LAND, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, CPA 20-01, BY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF SAID ACREAGE, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR CHANGING THE LAND USE CLASSIFICATION FROM COUNTY RESIDENTIAL, LOW DENSITY (LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 2 DWELLING UNITS PER ACRE) TO CITY AGRICULTURAL (LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 1 DWELLING UNIT PER 5 ACRES) OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. May 21, 2020.

___________________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on June 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, AS AMENDED; RELATING TO THE REZONING OF TEN OR MORE CONTIGUOUS ACRES OF LAND, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, Z 20-01, BY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF SAID ACREAGE; AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING ATLAS OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR ESTABLISHING A CITY ZONING DISTRICT OF AGRICULTURAL (AG) OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. May 21, 2020.

___________________

REQUEST FOR BID FOR CHANGEABLE LETTER SIGN

The City of Trenton is seeking bids for a Changeable Letter, Illuminated Pedestal Sign, 60” high X 96” wide, 6 rows for 4” letter height, including installation. Email pwatson@trentonflorida.org for more detailed information or call 352-463-4000.

Bids will be accepted until 3:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020. Bids may be mailed to Trenton City Hall, attn: Pat Watson, 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, hand-delivered to address listed above, or emailed to pwatson@trentonflorida.org.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton.

Pub. May 21, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, May 26, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, April 13, 2020

2. March Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Discussion Items

1. Old City Hall

F. Staff Reports

1. Pubic Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. May 21, 2020

____________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Marine Maintenance Service of S.W. Florida, Inc. DBA Composite-FX located at 9069 SW CR 319, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 21st day of May, 2020.

Signed: Dwight Junkin, Owner.

Pub. May 21, 2020

_______________

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD VIRTUAL BUSINESS MEETING

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a virtual business meeting Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter following the conclusion of the public workshop.

Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a virtual business meeting by utilizing communications media technology as permitted by Florida Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-69 allowing local government bodies to utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.

The business meeting will be conducted via communications media technology in the following format:

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda and supporting materials will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the business meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. May 21, 2020.

___________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD VIRTUAL PUBLIC WORKSHOP

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a virtual public workshop Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a virtual public workshop by utilizing communications media technology as permitted by Florida Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-69 allowing local government bodies to utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.

The workshop will be conducted via communications media technology in the following format:

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The workshop agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the public workshop to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this public workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the public workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. May 21, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, KAWK, ZX1000-C1 Ninja ZX10R, VIN #JKAZXCC1X4A014961, will be sold at Public Auction on JUNE 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. May 21, 2020

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000023

DIVISION: A

IN RE: ESTATE OF JERLYN A. PECKA,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JERLYN A. PECKA, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2019, and whose last four digits of their social security number are 6771, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Ryan C. Curtis, Esquire

Florida Bar Number 0163589

175 N.W. 138th Terr., Suite 100

Jonesville, Florida 32669

(352) 333-7207

(352) 331-0818 (facsimile)

rcurtis@curtislawfirm.net

Personal Representative:

Russ L. Pecka

Pub. May 21 and 28, 2020.

___________________