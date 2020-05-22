May 21, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Bobby R. Bohannon

Bobby R. Bohannon, age 71, of Bell, FL, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1949 to parents, Ennis and Corene Bohannon in Milan, GA and had been a resident of Bell since coming from Orlando, FL in 1997. He was a cabinet maker and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Bohannon is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Libby Bundrick and his brother, Wayne Bohannon. He is survived by his sister, Linda Brown of Bell, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Richard Collins

Richard Collins, of Branford, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Lake City VA Medical Center. He was 78 years old. He passed away from complications of cancer.

Mr. Collins moved to Florida 36 years ago from Wisconsin. He was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. He had a Green Bay “Packer Mobile” convertible that he hand painted green and gold. Mr. Collins also loved boating and had a dozen or more boats in his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, son, step-daughter, step-son, sister, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

No services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Lake City.

Brack Tucker, Jr.

Brack Tucker, Jr., resident of Trenton, formerly of Butler, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 85.

He was born March 2, 1935 in Crescent Springs, KY. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from Riemeir Lumber Co. in Cincinnati, OH. He enjoyed attending church, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is the beloved husband of Tonya Tucker; dear father of his three children, Cathy (David) Weyer, Brack (Carol) Tucker, Joel (Connie) Tucker; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He will be missed by his surviving brother, Ronald Tucker, his many nieces, nephews and his dog KC.

Brack was preceded in death by his infant twins, Mark and Jamie and his many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, any donations are suggested to be made to Haven Hospice Care Center of Chiefland.