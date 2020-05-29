May 28, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000023

DIVISION: A

IN RE: ESTATE OF JERLYN A. PECKA,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JERLYN A. PECKA, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2019, and whose last four digits of their social security number are 6771, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Ryan C. Curtis, Esquire

Florida Bar Number 0163589

175 N.W. 138th Terr., Suite 100

Jonesville, Florida 32669

(352) 333-7207

(352) 331-0818 (facsimile)

rcurtis@curtislawfirm.net

Personal Representative:

Russ L. Pecka

Pub. May 21 and 28, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 180-ft Monopole Telecommunications Tower located on North Main Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, FL 32619 (29° 45’ 53.12” N, 82° 52’ 04.65” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this project on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Brett Anderson, Terracon, 7220 Financial Way, Suite 100 Jacksonville, Florida 32256, 904-470-2200, or Baanderson@terracon.com. Reference Terracon Project No. HK207166.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Nature Coast Live Edge Slab, 1900 SW 19 Circle, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 28th day of May, 2020.

Signed: Shawn McCreery, Owner.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 2:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the meeting scheduled for April 6, 2020, concerning the following:

SUP 2020-05

A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Trustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Support Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 2:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the meeting that was scheduled for April 6, 2020, concerning the following:

SUP 2020-04

A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 3:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2020-03

A request by Jammie Lavon Singletary, seeking a Variance to construct a metal storage building on a vacant lot in an ESA-2, land use category located on approximately 0.460 acre located at NW 38th Terrace, (location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s office as NW 38th CT), Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 13-07-14-0012-000C-0090. Described as: Lot 9, Block C, Two Rivers Estates, a subdivision as per the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida that it will consider at public hearing the below described Petition in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the meeting scheduled for April 6, 2020, concerning the following:

A Petition by Kevin J. Rolling and Pamela Kaye Rolling, Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant, Trustees of the Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant Revocable Trust Dated November 2, 2017, and Nina Sue Shepherd, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-02

A request by Marine Maintenance Service of SW Florida, Inc., owner, by Russell M. Fulmer, as applicant and agent, seeking Site and Development Plan approval for some seven existing buildings, 1 mobile home, with proposed building construction on two existing concrete slabs measuring approximately 48.0 feet by 92.0 feet, and approximately 39.9 feet by 149.9 feet, in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 5.510 acres, more or less, at property location described as 9069 SE CR 319, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 22-10-15-0000-0004-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 15, 2020 at 3:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the January 23, 2020 public hearing, concerning the following:

VAR 2020-01

A request by Jose Paz and Nelsa Paz, husband and wife, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.0 acre at 4479 NW CR 342, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 35-08-14-0000-0006-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 373.089(8), Florida Statutes, the Suwannee River Water Management District hereby gives notice of its intent to sell the following parcel of real property, located in Suwannee Run Shores in Gilchrist County to adjacent property owners.

Parcel ID 36-06-15-0086-000F-0080

.760 acres+/-

If the property is not sold to adjacent property owners, the District will offer it for sale to the public.

Inquiries should be directed to Stephen Schroeder, Administrative Office Chief at 386.362.0445 or via e-mail at stephen.schroeder@srwmd.org.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 27, 2020:

Alliance Dairies, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit number 2-075-217981-9, authorizing a replacement 6-inch well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 10S- Range 14E- Sections 24, 25, and 36 and Township 10S- Range 15E- Sections 19, 20, 30-32 in Levy and Gilchrist Counties.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. May 28, 2020

_______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida. If you would like to use the call in alternative, please call 386.294.3858, x-2, to receive the access information.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. May 28, 2020

___________________