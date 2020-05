May 28, 2020 Obituaries

Carl Raymond SwallaCarl Raymond Swalla, passed on April 14, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. of complications from Lewy Body Dementia at the Grand Rehab and Nursing Center in Guilderland, NY.He is survived by his wife Felice of 56 years; daughters, Dana Nilsson and Kelly Swalla; a granddaughter and grandson; sisters, Lara Kramme, Karen Ver Steeg and Linda Walker.Carl was a 1961 graduate from East Des Moines High School. He attended Des Moines College and Iowa State University. He finished his engineering degree at California State University at Long Beach (June 1972) after which he enjoyed a life-long career working in the aircraft and space industry.His years at Lockheed Aircraft, Douglas Aircraft, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and his tenure at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, tell the story of triumph and tragedy in these industries during this time. Among his accomplishments were working on Skylab, being selected to represent astronaut training in a video shown at Kennedy Space Center, and later, being chosen for the team of engineers that retrieved parts of the ill-fated Shuttle Challenger mission. He was the “consummate liaison engineer” according to the people he worked with.His love of engineering inspired him to build many things. He and his family built a 34 foot sailboat, in one year, from the empty hull and deck. They often sailed the Pacific Ocean to Catalina, California and later sailed the Intracoastal Waterway on the East Coast, beginning in 1977.As he and his wife contemplated their retirement, Carl built their 1,800 sq. ft. home on 10 acres in Trenton, Florida, where they lived for 28 years. He also volunteered to help friends, neighbors and family on home rehab projects as well as skilled car repairs and maintenance before he and his wife moved to Glenville, NY to seek expert treatment for his disease._______________

Alice Cason Walker

Alice Cason Walker, 92, of High Springs, Florida passed away May 17, 2020.

Mrs. Walker was born in Wellborn, Florida on March 9, 1928 to the late James and Cora Lee Monds, but had lived in the High Springs area for most of her life. She had owned and operated Alice’s Parkside Restaurant in High Springs for several years and attended the Vision Tabernacle Church.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her sons, Ed Cason (Linda) of High Springs and Sam Cason (Rose) of Trenton; her stepsons, Rick Walker (Lou Ann) of Gainesville and Bobby Walker (Yvonne) of Oregon; her stepdaughter, Marlene Christy (Denny) of Newport Ritchey; her sister, Nora Lee Grover of Georgia; 27 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Walker were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery outside of Ft. White, Florida, with Pastor Lawrence Haley officiating. The family received friends at the Summit Baptist Church in High Springs on Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

