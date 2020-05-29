May 28, 2020 Obituaries

Share !





Mr. Joe Randall Douglas, Jr. 49 of Chiefland, Florida passed away May 8, 2020.

Mr. Douglas was born October 2, 1970 in Gainesville, FL. He had lived in Chiefland for a short time after moving there from Gainesville, but he had spent most of his life in the Tri County area. Mr. Douglas had worked Dixie County EMS as an EMT for 20 years, before he became a hairstylist. As a hairstylist he worked at different salons in the area, then owned and operated Salon 19, and was also a hair instructor with Wella and Proctor and Gamble. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Douglas is survived by his daughter, Kristen Douglas; his grandson, Cade Douglas; his spouse, Joseph Rostocil; his parents, Joe Douglas, Sr. and Hariett and Judy Mikell; his brothers, B.D. Douglas, Thomas Mikell, Joseph Mikell and Andy Crouch; his sister, Bethany Ortega and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Douglas were held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Butler Cemetery in Horseshoe Beach. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Gainell and Edward Ellison

Gainell Ellison, 78 passed away May 19, 2020 and her husband Edward Oliver Ellison, 81, passed away May 20, 2020, both at their lifelong residence in Horseshoe Beach, Florida.

Edward was born August 29, 1938 to the late Oliver and Bertha Lee Ellison in Jena. He had worked for 32 years as a surveyor with the Department of Transportation in the Lake City Office and had been a commercial fisherman and shrimper. He loved to duck hunt and spend time with his grandkids in his spare time.

Gainell was born July 5, 1941 to the late Willie and Francis Landrum in Horseshoe Beach. She was a homemaker for most of her life and drove a school bus for many years with the Dixie County School System. She enjoyed planting and growing flowers, visiting on the phone, tending to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting and cooking.

They had been married for 63 years, attended the City on the Hill Church in Cross City and above all else, they loved their family.

They are survived by their sons, Dan Ellison (Gracie) of Horseshoe Beach, Anthony Ellison (Darlene) of Old Town; their daughters, Gwen Richards (Dale) of Steinhatchee and Krystal Owens (Bobby) of Cross City; Edward’s brothers, Arthur Ellison of Steinhatchee and Buddy Ellison of Steinhatchee; Edward’s sisters, Lucille Malloy of Indiana, Catherine Hawkins of North Carolina, Violet Kincaid of Trenton, Myrtle Williams of High Springs, Judy Durham of Perry and Pam Cannon of Cross City; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and other extended family members. They were preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Smith (Larry) of Cross City.

Funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Ellison were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel, with Pastor John Sherrill officiating. Interment followed at Butler Cemetery in Horseshoe Beach. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.