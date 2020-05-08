May 7, 2020 Legals

Share !



INVITATION TO BID FOR GENERAL CONTRACTOR

Gilchrist County School District

You are invited to bid on a General Contract for the Construction of a new Cafetorium (auditorium and food service) Building (approx. 25,000 sq. ft.), new bus drop -off and storm water improvements on the campus of Trenton High School in Trenton, Florida. Only state certified contractors may submit a bid for this project.

Bids must be received on or before May 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gilchrist County School Board, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693, Attn: David Spencer. They will be opened immediately afterwards in the Gilchrist County School Board Meeting Room.

Drawings and Specifications will only be made available in digital format and may only be obtained from Sem Blue, 2915-1 East Park Ave., Tallahassee Florida 32301. All bidders must register in person, by phone at 850-671-2714, or by email at eastore@semblueinc.com. Documents can be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $125.00. All materials furnished and all work performed shall be in accordance with Drawings and Specifications. Each Bid shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – Trenton High School Cafetorium”.

Bid security in the amount of five (5) percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. In the event the Contract is awarded to the Bidder, Bidder shall, within ten (10) Owner business days after the award by the Owner of the Contract, furnish the required Performance and Payment Bonds; failing to do such, Bidder shall forfeit their bid guarantee as liquidated damages.

The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be secured from any agency of a surety or insurance company, which agency shall have an established place of business in the State of Florida and be duly licensed to conduct business there. It is to be furnished as prescribed in Section 255.05 and 1013.47, Florida Statutes.

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid and to reject any or all Bids in whole or part, with or without cause, and/or accept the apparent low Bid, considering base bid and accepted alternates.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on at 10:00 am on May 12, 2020 at Gilchrist County School Board meeting room located at 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton FL.

THE SCHOOL BOARD OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Pub. April 23, 30 and May 7, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-CP-5-CPAM

DIVISION: Estate

IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNITH JAMES PYLES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the ESTATE OF KENNITH JAMES PYLES, deceased, File No. 21-2020-CP-000005-CPAM, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Estate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and any other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is: April 30, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

CHRISTOPHER D. KEEVER, ESQ.

Florida Bar Number: 0094477

Keever Law, PLLC

301 W. Bay Street, Suite 1492

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Telephone: (904) 329-7255

Facsimile: (904) 831-3787

E-Mail: ckeever@keeverlawfirm.com

Personal Representative

THORNTON N. PYLES

c/o Keever Law, PLLC

301 W. Bay Street, Suite 1492

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Pub. April 30 and May 7, 2020.

___________________