May 7, 2020 Obituaries

Mason Bass of Bell, FL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Cross City Rehabilitation Center. He was 79 years old. He was born on May 21, 1940 to Everett and Julia Bass in Bell, FL and was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Bass retired after proudly serving his country in the US Air Force and went on to be a truck driver as owner of Bass Trucking Inc. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lois M. Lee and Alvan A. Beasley and his brothers, R.B. Bass and Lindberg Bass. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bass; his daughter, Pamela June; his sons, William Semlinger, Mason Bass, Jr. and David R. Glass; his sister, Betty Ann Horne; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Martha Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson, 84 of Dunnellon, FL passed away on Friday, April 24th at the Advent Health Care in Ocala.

Darian was born November 18, 1935 in Ocala and was a life resident of Marion County. She graduated from Ocala High School and attended Florida State University. She was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Darian is survived by her husband, Robert “Sonny” Ferguson; sons, Winston Bailey (Carla) of Oxford, FL and Jim Bailey (Brenda) of Trenton, FL; four grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, Maggie, Abby and a host of friends.

The family had a private graveside service on April 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. The family observed social distancing. Please be mindful and keep the family in your heart and prayers during this time. The family has asked that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Christ the King Anglican Church in memory of Darian. Arrangements were by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Homes, Ocala.

Deborah L. Jacobs

Deborah L. Jacobs of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL. She was 67 years old.

Deborah was born on December 28, 1952 to parents, Bry and Mary Downing in Denver, CO and was a lifelong resident of Bell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Sammy L. Jacobs of Bell; her daughters, Christal Jacobs and Chandra Jacobs, both of Bell; her sister, Diane Heimberger of Rolla, MO; her brothers, Bry T. Downing, Jr. of Old Town and David (Etta) Downing of Cross City and one grandchild.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Joseph Clayton McKenzie

Joseph Clayton McKenzie, Sr. 83, of High Springs, Florida passed away May 2, 2020.

Mr. McKenzie was born January 6, 1937 to the late Wattie and Alice McKenzie in Sopchoppy, Florida, but had lived in the High Springs area since 1979 after moving here from Panama City, Florida. He had retired from the United States Air Force and then as a Superintendent from the Alachua County Road Department. He was a member of the High Springs Church of God, and in his spare time, Mr. McKenzie enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his wife Patricia McKenzie, his sons Joseph McKenzie, Jr., Timothy McKenzie (Roxanne), Arick McKenzie (Angelia), and Kevin McKenzie (Darlene) all of High Springs, his daughters Patricia Arnold (J.R.) and Kirsten Burnett (Garrett) both of High Springs, his brother Carl “Buddy” McKenzie of Crawfordville, FL, his sisters Maxine Bussell (Charles) of Tallahassee, FL and Diane McKenzie of Orlando, FL, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. McKenzie were held 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Sanborn Cemetery in Sopchoppy, Florida, with Bro. Bruce Taylor officiating.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. McKenzie were held 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Sanborn Cemetery in Sopchoppy, Florida, with Bro. Bruce Taylor officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400.

Patricia Ann Pinkston

Patricia Ann Pinkston, 64, of North Gilchrist County, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Shands UF in Gainesville, FL due to a terminal illness, with her partner and childhood friend, Donald E. Sherlock Jr., by her side. Patricia was born on January 6, 1956 to parents, Charles and Doris Evans in LaGrange, GA and had been a resident of Branford since moving from West Point, GA in 2011. She was an EMT and a Christian.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 10 years, Earl Yer and her brother, Timothy Evans.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Venable, Tiffany Nicholls; granddaughter/daughter, whom lived with her, Morrigan A. Pinkston; her son, Gary Howard and seven grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

