Natural Resources Conservation Service moving Levy Field Office to Trenton

According to Renee Bodine, NRCS, Public Affairs Florida the Natural Resources Conservation Service is moving the Bronson Field Office to Trenton on Thursday, May 14.

The Trenton NRCS office will continue to serve Farmers and Ranchers in Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties.

The new address for the NRCS field office is 1727 East Wade Street, Suite D, (next to the Trenton Post Office on SR 26) Trenton, Florida 32693 and the phone number is 352-658-4060. For more information Farmers and Ranchers can contact District Conservationist Amy Smith at 352-262-0297.