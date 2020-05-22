Watermelons starting to move in Gilchrist

Share !



Wilkerson’s Farm workers were busy loading watermelons between Bell and Trenton on Monday morning. Harvesting is May through June and done by cutting the melon from the vine by hand. According to Brittany Lee of Alachua County Farm Bureau Farm Facts, the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture, Levy County has the largest acreage of watermelons in the state, with Gilchrist County a close second. More than 20% of the state’s watermelon crop is produced in these two counties. Florida itself is the No. 1 producer of watermelons in the United States. Consumers can help farmers by asking for and buying Florida-grown produce.

